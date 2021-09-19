Gabrielle Union ‘broken’ after Dwyane Wade fathered child

Gabrielle Union 'broken' after Dwyane Wade fathered child
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral
“You Got Anything Stronger?” by Gabrielle Union.

Gabrielle Union is opening up about how she felt “broken” after Dwyane Wade conceived a child with another woman amid her infertility struggles. 

“I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters,” Union writes in new memoir “You Got Anything Stronger?” (Dey Street Books, 256 pp., out now), the follow-up to her 2017 bestseller “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”

It was one of many revelations Union made in her latest memoir, which takes a deep dive into past traumas that have shaped her into the unapologetic woman she is today. 

“I am not the same woman I was when I wrote to you four years ago,” Union writes. “If you thought you knew me then, you are not alone. I thought I knew me, too.”

5 books not to miss: Colson Whitehead’s ‘Harlem Shuffle,’ new Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2020 in Paris, France.

From struggling to accept surrogacy to forgiving Wade for having a child with someone else, here are four revelations from Union’s latest memoir. 

Union says she was ‘broken’ after Dwyane Wade ‘had a kid with somebody else’

Wade fathered a child with another woman in 2013 during a brief split with Union prior to the couple’s 2013 engagement. Union said they were “not in a good place” when the child was conceived but noted they were in a “much better one” when Wade told her. 

Latest News

Previous articleEmployers Using “Tattleware,” But Is It An Invasion Of Privacy?
Next articleGirl, 15, with autism stopped from using disabled toilets at bus station despite wearing medical lanyard

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder