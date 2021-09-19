Girl, 15, with autism stopped from using disabled toilets at bus station despite wearing medical lanyard

A SCHOOLGIRL with autism was left in floods of tears after a bus station attendant refused to let her access the disabled toilets.

Millie Collins (15) was wearing a sunflower pendant to indicate that she had a hidden disability.

3 Heartbroken Millie was left in tears over the incident Credit: MEN Media

3 Staff at the bus station eventually allowed her to use the bathroom Credit: MEN Media

The teen also suffers from extreme anxiety, and is registered as being disabled because of her condition.

Furious Millie claims that she was told she “didn’t look disabled enough” to use the facilities as she was not in a wheelchair.

She claimed that she was eventually allowed to use the disabled toilets by a member staff, but that she continued to complain about her lack of disability.

Transport bosses have now apologised after the incident left Millie devastated, and said that they were not “meeting the standards expected.”

She had been returning home from a shopping trip in Manchester with friends when she asked to use the bathroom in Shudehill bus station at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Millie, who also has foetal alcohol syndrome, told the MEN: “I asked politely and they told me ‘no’.

“They replied that you didn’t look enough disabled. They asked me if I had special needs. I replied that I have autism.

They refused to allow me to use it. They refused to let me use my concealed disability lanyard that I had on my neck.

“They were very rude and I started to cry.

“I explained to them that I suffer from severe anxiety and panic attacks when I enter small stalls. They also asked me for my disability bus pass.

“They kept shouting at them that I didn’t look disabled enough. I was being polite and they allowed me in because I began arguing back.

“Even after they opened the door, they kept going and said, ‘you probably lie’.

“I said ‘why would I lie?’.”

She continued to explain that she was given a key to the loos by her bus pass. However, she hadn’t used it before.

She said, “I was very upset about that.” It was very embarrassing.

“I was treated very badly. There was no need for it. I don’t think they understood the impact that could have on someone. I’m worried about going to town now.”

“IT’S DISGUSTING”

Millie’s grandmother Wendy, 58, sent an official complaint (TfGM) to Transport for Greater Manchester.

She stated, “It’s disgusting. She was still not convinced that she had the lanyard or bus pass.

“It does highlight that people do have disabilities other than physical disabilities.

“There are lots and lots of people who don’t have a wheelchair who have disabilities.”

TfGM’s head of facilities management Howard Hartley said: “I am sorry for the experience this customer had with us at Shudehill Interchange and for any distress caused.

We do a lot to ensure that everyone can use our bus stations, interchanges and buses safely, confidently, and independently. Last year we joined the Sunflower scheme in order to further assist people with hidden disabilities.

“Unfortunately we did not meet the standards expected on this occasion and have reminded staff about our policies with regards to use of our facilities.”

3 Her grandmother Wendy has said her treatment was “disgusting” Credit: MEN Media