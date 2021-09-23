Gabby Petito’s missing fiance was ‘aggressive’ at restaurant days before she died

Gabby Petito’s missing fiance was aggressive at a restaurant just days before the YouTuber’s mysterious death.

Brian Laundrie is one of America’s most wanted men. He has been gone since Gabby vanished.

An autopsy earlier this week ruled the 22-year-old’s death as a murder, with Laundrie now a key “person of interest” for cops.

FBI agents raided his Florida residence on Monday.

Gabby was forced to apologise after Laundrie, 23, allegedly fell asleep at the Merry Piglets in Jackson Hole.

It happened just two days following Gabby's last conversation with her mum.







(Image: gabspetito/Instagram)



Eyewitness Nina Celie Angelo told Fox News: “It’s crazy because it wasn’t just like we passed them on the street.

“It was a full-blown incident.”

Laundrie is thought to have stormed out of the Tex-Mex eatery four times over the bill.

Gabby returned to apologise for his actions.

In an Instagram post, the diner confirmed Gabby and Brian were there.









Merry Piglets wrote: “Yes, we can confirm Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets.

“We have already notified the FBI and they are aware.

“We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby’s family and have nothing further to comment.”

The murder of Nina Laundrie sparked intense media attention.







(Image: Youtube)



Social media sleuths have pored over the details of witnessed bust-ups, 911 calls and more.

After the FBI had searched his home on Monday, Laundrie’s family cancelled a press conference.

A 2017 photo of Laundrie’s bedroom shows a poster featuring shadowy figures holding hammers, spheres and other tools.

A furled-up US flag hangs from a bookshelf in the corner.

A Darth Vader mask is also on display.

Brian, who vanished in Wyoming Carlton Reserve on September 14, has been missing eight days.

According to his family, Laundrie have not been in touch with them since September 14.