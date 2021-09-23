GMB’s Kate Garraway raises voice at Insulate Britain supporter in heated debate

Presenter Kate Garraway seemed to show tense frustration towards an insulate Britain supporter on Good Morning Britain, as she raised her voice at him while he tried to express his views.

George Monbiot, writer, joined the morning show to offer support for protestors who have been disrupting the M25 over recent days.

George was surprised to say that the protestors were not like Winston Churchill or the Suffragettes when he was asked if they were like them.

Kate was also a bit like Richard Madeley, who had a shouting match against a protestor on Wednesday.

When asked by George what should be done to improve matters, Kate exclaimed: “The problem is the government has acted George, they’ve acted haven’t they?

“They’ve not acted to make it easier for people to be green, they’ve acted to have greater powers to prosecute the protestors!”

George was stunned by her comments, and appeared to be unable to speak for a few seconds.

