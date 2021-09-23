Gabby Petito was ‘failed by complicit cops’ who ‘treated HER like the abuser’ in bodycam footage, say social media users

GABBY Petito was failed by “complicit cops” who treated her like the abuser in shocking bodycam footage taken after the couple had a fight, social media users have claimed.

The harrowing video was captured by the Moab City Police Department in Utah after they responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence incident between Petito, 22, and her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie.

4 Gabby Petito, 22, was visibly emotional in the bodycam footage Credit: AFP

4 A 911 caller claimed Brian Laundrie had allegedly hit and slapped Petito Credit: AFP

4 Brian Laundrie, 23, appeared calm as he told cops about their ‘stressful’ morning Credit: AFP

The clip showed officers pulling over the couple’s white 2012 Ford Transit van and approaching the passenger-side window.

With tears streaming down her face, Petito told the officer: “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”

Petito was visibly emotional as she attempted to explain to the officer what she and Laundrie had been arguing about.

“We have been fighting all morning and he wouldn’t let me in the car before,” she said, telling the cops Laundrie “really stresses me out” and it had been a “rough morning”.

A 911 caller also claimed Laundrie had allegedly hit and slapped Petito.

Furious social media users slam Moab police for failing to do enough to help the young blogger.

Some even blamed the police for Gabby’s death and demanded that the officers who responded in a timely manner to the domestic disturbance be fired.

One social media user stated that the police released a video but didn’t reveal all details from the 911 call.

“Instead the police released a video that made Gabby appear to be the abuser.”

Another wrote: “Watched the traffic stop of Gabby and Brian, I thought police were suppose to serve and protect.

“If those cops didn’t know he was lying, it is obvious to a child. They need f*****g fired. Should have taken her to station and made her call home. Their fault she is dead.”

Another retorted: “The 911 operator must be fired and the police officers! This is the best example of misogyny! It’s good for the caller, to report it. Gabby is so sad!

“You can tell in the cop bodycam she was a textbook abuse victim and he was the abuser!!”

A fourth wrote: “For what it’s worth, the two cops allowed Brian Laundrie to drive away after he was seen striking a crying Gabby should be fired and arrested for gross negligence.”

‘TERRIFIED’

It comes after a body language expert said the YouTuber appeared to be “terrified” in the bodycam footage.

Petito tried to explain to Laundrie what they were discussing, but was unsuccessful in her apology.

But Laundrie appeared calm throughout as he told cops about their “stressful” morning.

And forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ziv Evra Cohen said the “imbalance raises a red flag”.

He said the YouTuber looks “scared and very overwhelmed”.

Cohen told Fox News: “She was emoting so much that it was very clear that there had been an incident and there had been a problem of some kind that she was struggling with.”

A 9/11 caller claimed Laundrie allegedly hit and slapped the vlogger which prompted police to speak to the couple.

According to the audio, which was first obtained by Fox News, the caller said: “I’d like to report a domestic dispute.

“We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off.”

It is unknown what caused Petito and Laundrie to call the police.

The operator who took the call has since been criticized for “not taking the claims seriously”.

How in the world did the FBI and North Port police allow this kid to escape from their house? What is the matter? John Walsh

Former “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh has also slammed the cops’ handling of the domestic incident.

He stated that the 911 operator should’ve reported to the police that Laundrie was allegedly seen with Petito in Utah.

Instead, Laundrie was the victim of the cops’ report.

He told Fox News: “How the hell did the FBI and the North Port police let this kid slip out of the house? What the hell is going on?”

Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who was last seen on September 14 by his parents who claim he went hiking at a nature reserve near Venice, Florida but never returned.

It comes as court documents reveal there had been “more and more” tension between Gabby and Laundrie before her disappearance, The New York Post reports.

Petito told police she had experienced “increased anxiety” during their cross-country road trip, according to the affidavit.

And, Arches National Park ranger Melissa Hulls warned that the couple’s relationship seemed “toxic”, the Deseret News reports

She “implored” Petito to re-evaluate the relationship as she asked the vlogger if she was happy.

Detectives found human remains “consistent” with the description of Petito in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

While a preliminary determination has been made that her death was homicide, the cause of death has yet to be established.

4 Detectives found human remains ‘consistent’ with the description of Petito in Grand Teton National Park Credit: Instagram @gabspetito