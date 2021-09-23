EastEnders’ Barbara Smith’s life from cameo as Bex’s ‘dodgy’ pal to co-star ‘romance’

EastEnders has been a part of our screens for nearly forty years and now one of its young stars has revealed they previously had a cameo in the iconic BBC One soap.

EastEnders actress Barbara Smith, who plays Bobby Beale’s girlfriend Dana Monroe, revealed that she had a minor role in the soap in 2019.

The young star went on to explain that she played a girl named Ellie who sold Bex Fowler, played by Jasmine Armfield, some “dodgy medication”.

This went on to tell the story of Bex's tense overdose storyline in the soap after a troubling time for the teen.









Barbara has since returned to the soap as Dana, Bobby’s love interest, but what has her life on-screen been like since her initial debut?

Bex’s ‘dodgy’ pal

Ellie bumped into Bex on an open day for Oxford University and offered her some drugs, resulting in a challenging time for the teen who then left Walford to travel the world.

Although she wasn’t in it for long, Barbara explained what it was like on the first day on the set of EastEnders, telling Inside Soap: “I felt as if I was stepping into my TV when I first walked on to the set and it was one of those moments where I had to pinch myself.

“I was obsessed with EastEnders as a kid, and it’s especially surreal if I ever see Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey.

“The reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair, followed by Bradley [Branning] later falling from the roof of the Queen Vic was my favourite storyline ever.”

Between EastEnders appearances, Barbara also appeared on Casualty 2010 and performed Unburied in 2020 before landing her job on the BBC soap.









Dana debut

Barbara now plays the role of Dana, who has been building up a budding relationship with Bobby Beale.

She said that she was very similar to her EastEnders character, and what the future holds for Bobby and Dana.

She said: “I think we need less sneaky and shady people in Walford! I love Dana and Bobby as a couple, so I hope they can get through it.”

Most recently in the soap, it has seen their relationship take another level when the teenage son of Ian Beale confessed to killing his sibling Lucy.

Clay Milner Russell plays Bobby. He confessed to his girlfriend that he had committed the crime when he was just a boy.

This confession led to Dana's dad Harvey, played by Ross Boatman, telling his daughter to stop seeing Bobby.







(Image: BBC)



Romance rumours

Despite complications amongst their relationship on-screen, romance rumours have been circulating with Barbara and Clay looking cosy in recent snaps.

Both the pair appear to have a close relationship off-screen. They were recently pictured together.

The soap stars were photographed looking relaxed as they enjoyed a stroll through Elstree and a cup of coffee. Barbara and Clay seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they chatted away to one another during their break from filming.







(Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)



Later on, they were pictured getting on the same train together to head home after a long day of filming at the BBC studios.

Clay returned to the BBC soap after his character murdered his sister in 2014. Clay has been on the soap since then. Since his character has appeared back on our screens Bobby’s past has caught up with him.

The death of his sister has played on the character's mind leading to him lying to his girlfriend Dana.







(Image: BBC)



He also went on to lie to his girlfriend by saying he owned his dad Ian’s business.

However, Bobby’s lies got out of control and he was soon found out.

Despite their ups, Bobby and Dana were able to come to an agreement and she was able to forgive him. Bobby’s brother Peter decided to step in and have an emotional chat with Dana to help smooth things out between the pair.

True soapland is not about happy endings, so things between Bobby (and Dana) are likely to take another dramatic turn.

