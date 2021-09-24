Gogglebox favourites Stephen and Daniel send fans into frenzy with loved-up snap

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has melted fans hearts with his latest social media post.

After a summer break, Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig welcomed back viewers to their home for the 18th series.

Viewers celebrated as the popular pair provided some insightful commentary on the week’s best TV shows.

Before Friday’s episode, Stephen shared an “adorable” Instagram post to his 164,000 social media followers as he shared a snap with Daniel alongside the caption “be happy”.

The adorable photo of the couple was praised by fans who flooded the comments with praises.







(Image: Instagram)



Fans commented: “You two are the cutest,” and “Gorgeous pic of you both, lovely to see a couple in love.”

The happy couple Stephen and Daniel, attended the TRIC Awards last week where Gogglebox picked up Best Entertainment Programme.

Stephen Webb has been a part of the show since its inception. His husband Daniel Lustig joined him last year at their home.







(Image: Channel 4)



The pair tied the knot in 2018 after getting engaged two years prior with the loved-up duo tying the knot in a romantic ceremony in France.

The couple took the photo of their love shortly after they joined other cast members at the NTAs to celebrate the win along with the TRIC Awards a few weeks later.

Sophie Sandiford (with Pete Sandiford from Malone) and regular Gogglebox stars took to the National Television Awards Stage earlier this month, as the show received the factual entertainment programme award for the seventh consecutive year.









The awards are making their rounds across the show’s contributors.

Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner are regulars. Izzie took to Instagram to share a smiley selfie with her sister, Izzie, as she clutched the shiny awards.

Gogglebox returns Fridays at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.