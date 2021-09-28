Gabby Petito Fiancé Brian Laundrie Hunted By Dog the Bounty Hunter After Interview Thinks He Might Be on the Appalachian Trail!

Dog the Bounty Hunter has vowed to find Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie as the “hottest lead” points to the Appalachian Trail where he previously camped.
The TV star, real name Duane Chapman, has joined the hunt for 23-year-old Laundrie as he told Gabby Petito’s family he “wants to help bring justice for her death”.
Police have been searching for Brian Laundrie since the death of the 22-year old travel blogger during their cross-country road trip.
Petito’s body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest last Sunday in Wyoming – more than a week after she was reported missing.
The search for Laundrie continues as the FBI visits his parents’ Florida home asking for personal items to “match his DNA.”
“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the Laundries’ lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News on Sunday.
EXPERT DOESN’T THINK LAUNDRIE IS STILL IN RESERVE
Experienced rancher Alan McEwen has cast doubt that Laundrie is hiding in the vast Carlton Reserve.
He told Fox News: “Unless he’s got a butt like a duck and can float, he’s not in there.”
“I’ve been in the woods in and out all my life. I have learned a lot in my life, and one thing I know is no one is gonna survive out there for two weeks on foot.”
WHEN WAS LAUNDRIE’S CAR TOWED?
Brian Laundrie’s silver Ford Mustang was previously towed away from his family home.
The truck arrived at the North Port home in Florida on Monday afternoon. It was then towable by an FBI agent riding in a black Jeep.
LAUNDRIE CHARGED LAST WEEK
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Laundrie was charged last Thursday with fraudulently using her bank debit card.
Police have sought him for seven days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger’s death during their cross-country road trip.
He remains missing after returning to his home in North Port, Florida on September 1 without his partner.
WHEN DID LAUNDRIE AND PETITO BEGIN THEIR ROAD TRIP?
Petito and Laundrie started their road trip on July 2 and planned to visit Portland, Oregon so they could visit a friend for Halloween.
They converted the van into a camper and documented their experiences on social media, NBC New York reported.
Petito said living out of the van “was the best decision” the couple had ever made.
LAUNDRIE ON APPALACHIAN TRAIL?
In an interview with Fox News, Dog the Bounty Hunter also addressed the possibility that Brian might be somewhere on the Appalachian Trail.
“He spent a couple of months there in the past, and he is an outdoorsman,” said Dog.
“He’s very young, he’s not an experienced criminal,” the bounty hunter explained, adding that Brian’s lack of criminal history prior to Gabby’s disappearance suggests that Brian won’t attempt shoplifting or breaking and entering to stay on the run.
“This kid is an outdoorsman, so I think he went where he’s comfortable,” Dog concluded.
WHAT DOES DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CLAIM?
As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, Dog the Bounty Hunter is investigating an alleged camping trip the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito took with his parents in early September, the reality star said in an appearance on Fox News.
In a video interview conducted near Fort De Soto Park, the television bounty hunter explained that local leads had indicated Brian and his parents were in the area in early September.
“What we’re hearing is two people left on the eighth,” Dog said at the alleged campsite, but “three people came in on the sixth.”
The dog said that his team will continue to investigate leads in the Fort De Soto Park area, adding, “I think he’s been here for sure.”
INSIDE THE MOTEL WHERE LAUNDRIE STAYED AFTER A FIGHT
Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie stayed in a $78-a-night motel after police stopped them following a domestic violence call, it has been revealed.
Staff at the Bowen Motel in Moab, Utah, confirmed the 23-year-old had stayed at the accommodation after police drove him there on August 12.
Bowen Motel confirmed staff has been cooperating with the police’s investigation into Gabby’s killing.
Laundrie was taken into the motel by Moab police after they decided not to file any charges. Instead, they separated the couple for the night.
Bodycam shows that Gabby’s fiancé told police he could not afford a hotel for the night.
WHAT DID BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS SAY WHEN GABBY WAS MISSING?
The Laundries released a statement regarding the case through their lawyer on September 14, 2021.
They said at the time: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.”
“I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the LAUNDRIE family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.”
“On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER SAYS IT’S ‘A SHAME’ LAUNDRIES PARENTS CALLED POLICE
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman told Fox News of knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents: “It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us.”
“The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did.”
“I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”
BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS CALLED COPS ON DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER
On Monday, it was revealed that Laundrie’s parents called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter after he knocked at their Florida home.
Dog, real name Duane Chapman, said it was a “shame” Roberta and Chris Laundrie called for cops rather than open the door to him.
‘JUST WRONG’
Brian Laundrie’s parents have released a new statement through their attorney.
It reads: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”
“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER’S LEAD ON LAUNDRIE, PART TWO
“Please remember by sister Barbara Katie was taken away at the exact age as Gabby was. This is why dad has taken this case so personally,” Lyssa Chapman added.
Journalist Josh Benson said he’s been in contact with Dog as well and that he can “confirm they are investigating what they are calling a ‘big lead in the woods.’”
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER HAS ‘HOT LEAD’ ON LAUNDRIE
Dog the Bounty Hunter has a lead on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts that he has shared with police, his daughter revealed.
“I can CONFIRM @DogBountyHunter has a HOT lead on Brian’s location. Dad has alerted the proper authorities. Say, prayer guys. This could be it,” Lyssa Chapman said on Monday.
WHEN DID PETITO AND LAUNDRIE TALK TO THE POLICE, CONTINUED
In the video clip, Petito told an officer, “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”
Brian added: “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday, and camping got [inaudible] and stuff.”
WHEN DID PETITO AND LAUNDRIE TALK TO THE POLICE?
A few weeks before Petito vanished, Utah police pulled over Petito and interviewed him about an apparent domestic conflict that had been reported to them by a witness.
The over hour-long footage began with officers pulling over the couple’s white Ford Transit van in August 2012 and approaching the passenger side window.
BRIAN’S NEIGHBOR
Laundrie’s neighbor Gary Coble told WFLA: “Turn yourself in. They’re hunting. They’ll find you.”
Petito was last seen alive on August 24. Investigators believe that she was killed between August 27 and 30.
Her remains were discovered near the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground – an area crawling with bears, wolves, and other wild animals – and the coroner said it was a homicide, but it hasn’t been revealed how she died.
MOST RECENT SIGHTINGS OF BRIAN LAUNDRIE, CONTINUED
Along with a grab of the male figure, Bass wrote: “I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie.”
“Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the lookout.”