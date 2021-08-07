The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 Watch Online Free

Though there are many television shows that take it upon themselves to impart stories of the LGBTQ+ community, only a few of them have the profundity that ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ has. It even has the boldness of exploring intimate issues that those of the queer community face among themselves.

Acting as a direct sequel to the 2004 drama series ‘The L Word’, which was a show that way ahead of its time, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ follows the everyday life of a group of lesbians and bisexuals women who live in Los Angeles.

The show has even expanded out to explore various LGBTQ+ characters which makes it even more fun to watch. Unlike most shows, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ likes to mix glee and dejection that leaves a sense of warmth after each episode.

After its debut in January 2020 on Showtime, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ is back for a second season and let’s take a glance at how you can watch the new episodes online.

Where to Watch ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 online

‘The L Word: Generation Q season 2 is given a scheduled release date of August 8 worldwide. You can catch the all-new season of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ that will be available to stream on Hotstar. Additionaly, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 2 will be released on Showtime as well as streamers such as Amazon Prime Videos and Fubo in the US.

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Watch Online for Free on Disney+ Hotstar

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 2 can only be streamed by those who have an active Hotstar membership. However, Hotstar offers a free trial version where you can watch any show or movie online for a limited time period. So using the free trial version, here’s how you can watch ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 2 on Hotstar for FREE!

Visit the Disney+ Hotstart portal and navigate to the free trial option. Sign up by providing your personal information, email address, and phone number. You also need to choose a subscription plan that will be activated after your free trial period. Provide your banking details so that the subscription fees will be deducted after the free trial period. Complete the subscription process and enjoy the FREE trial version of your Disney+ Hotstar account.

Do note that you might need to make payment after the free trial period is over to retain your Hotstar membership. Alternatively, you can also cancel your subscription if you do not wish to pay.