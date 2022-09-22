Fury tops airline scraps for popular in-flight meals

AFTER cutting the popular inflight meals, a furious airline caused fury.

Qantas no longer offers vegetarian meals on many of their flights.

Australian nationals will not be able order vegetarian food onboard their plane flights.

These items were destroyed during the Covid pandemic, and they aren’t being returned.

Passenger Jon Dee flew from Adelaide to Sydney and was informed that he could only order chicken pizza.

He said: “They said it’s one size fits all now – it’s this or nothing for any flight under three and a half hours.

“For decades I’ve been able to have a vegetarian meal and all of a sudden that’s also collapsed overnight – and there is no reason it should have.”

People online were equally shocked when one woman said: “You’d think they’d err on the side of vegetarian, or even vegan, food as a one-size-fits-all approach since that covers all dietary requirements.”

Another was also agreed to: “That’s appalling. If they want to go the one size fits all approach, at least offer everyone vegetarian.”

The airline confirmed that they would only be providing one meal option.

They stated that they now offer one meal/snack per flight for shorter flights such as a chicken pie, or a zucchini-onion frittata.

“If the option on a particular flight is not suitable for vegetarians, we try to offer an alternative of a small sweet or savoury snack which is vegetarian.”

Long-haul Qantas passengers can order vegan or dairy-free meals.

A flight attendant warned that asking for a special meal prior to flying could reduce your chances of getting a complimentary upgrade.

Flight attendant Neil Jackson, author of Welcome Aboard, told Mail Online: “Crew say veggies hardly ever get upgraded, because there might not be a suitable meal for them up front.”

Former Qantas flight attendant Nik Loukas agreed on avoiding a special meal for a free upgrade during a flight.

He shared his story Business Insider “If there’s a special meal request in your booking, the airline won’t even look at you [to upgrade].

“Because you’ve got a dietary requirement, they might not be able to cater for you if they upgrade you.”

