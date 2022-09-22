Man Held Guilty of Murder in the Death Of His Dad, whose Kid was Killed in a Stolen Car

According to police, a 38 year-old Houston man was charged with murder after he shot a father. The father’s 2-year-old son was later discovered dead in his father’s SUV.

Houston police made the announcement late Wednesday night that the suspect had been charged with murder as well as evidence tampering. The identity of the man has not been released.

Relatives identified the victims to be Michael Essien (38) and Micah Essien (13). “Tell Houston, tell the whole world that I want my nephew back. He’s only 2 years old. He does not know how to hurt a fly,”Jessie Okon was the aunt of the toddler. KHOU-TV Wednesday. “My brother has always been a peaceful man. I need my brother back.”

Police said that Essien had been arguing with the man in Houston on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that Essien died from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said that the victim’s SUV was missing when police arrived to investigate.

Not long after, Essien’s wife called police to report that her husband and child were missing. The police spoke with Essien’s wife and determined that her husband had been killed.

Officers searched for Essien’s vehicle and found it abandoned around 30 minutes later. The child was still in the backseat. Officers broke a window to get to the toddler, but it was too late, police said. Although police provided first aid, the baby was still unresponsive.

Police believe heat exhaustion could have been the cause. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

According to officers, the suspect was detained at an apartment building near the shooting scene.