Fury airline enforces new rules on flight attendants, including no grey hair and no bald patches

A new set of personal rules has been imposed by a major airline to ensure that flight attendants look and feel the part.

One airline has taken extra measures to ensure that their cabin crew look smart.

2 Air India employees must dress and look a certain manner in accordance with new airline rules Credit to AFP

Air India employees were told that they cannot have greying hair or bald patches on their bodies. This is true even though they are flying with Air India as passengers and not staff.

The new guidelines were presented to employees in October by a 40-page book. It was handed to the staff.

The book states that: “Grey hair is not permitted. It is important to color grey hair in a natural tone. You are prohibited from using henna and fashion colors.

Recurring hairlines or bald patches will not be accepted. Staff who have dwindling hair are expected to care for them. “a clean shaved head/bald look” For which, heads should be shaved “daily”.

The guidelines also require that faces be smooth and hairless. Beards and shadows past 5 o’clock are not permitted.

Male flight attendants should carry a shaving tool. “on every flight”.

Deodorant must be worn. However, heavy-scented perfumes and fragrances are not allowed. Less important rules prohibit staff members from carrying shopping bags to airports or participating in activities that require them to. “unbecoming lounging” in groups.

Others require staff to wear minimal jewelry. “in order to avoid any delays at customs and security check” Not wearing “black or religious thread” On wrists, necks and ankles.

The socks must be no shorter or longer than the calf for male attendants, and should match their trousers.

One Air India employee told Hindustan Times that the new rules were not met with enthusiasm. “Some think it is required for building the image of the airline, but others see it to be a little too much.”

It wasn’t a happy moment for everyone online.

One user on Twitter said: “Your crew isn’t supposed to seduce us, just serve us. Let them be their age.”

The rules had been changed by the second. “Very disturbing”.

The third was added: “This is ridiculous. I am sure every airline has similar rules but Air India first should teach and train the air hostess for better service and customer care and then look at these later.”

Sun Online Travel contacted Air India to provide comment.

Air India may be extreme in its new guidelines, but there are many examples of similar rules at other airlines.

Heather Poole A 15 year veteran of major airlines, he shared many airline secrets and rebuffed those who claimed that it was easy.

All entry-level pilots are placed on probation for six months. Any minor infraction could result in immediate dismissal.

Poole has met people during probation who were fired because they wore their uniforms wrongly. This could be for anything from tying your sweater around your waist to wearing a shirt.

Uncertain of her attendant status, one crew member tried to obtain a free flight. She was promptly fired.

Poole also advises against flying if you are sick. You could lose your job if you fly sick while working as an attendant at an airline.

For the position to get, you must be at least 5’3″.” and 6’1″ You do not need to use a seatbelt extender in order to be comfortable in an airline seat.

These are the exact heights and weights cabin crew must adhere to.

Anybody who wishes to be a flight attendant has to pass certain tests.