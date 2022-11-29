Bob Iger Welcomes Himself Back To Disney In Holiday Post, Responds To Several Rumors About What’s Next

It’s the beginning of Bob Iger’s second week of his second term as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company and while the first week was remarkable due to steps taken, namely the firing of some top level executives close to the former CEO Bob Chapek, it looks like week two will be notable for what isn’t going to be happening. Namely, don’t expect Disney to make any major acquisitions or merge with Apple.

Bob Iger’s tenure as CEO the first time around was one of acquisition, Disney purchased Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox all during Iger’s time, and considering the financially tenuous place that Disney was in at the time that Iger came in, many thought another acquisition might be in the future. Rumours of an Apple merger were more specific.

Bob Iger and former Apple head Steve Jobs were both professional acquaintances and personal friends, and in Iger’s recent book, he suggested that if Jobs had remained healthy and in charge of Apple, a merger between the companies might have happened years ago. But, today’s town hall meeting with Disney employees revealed that Iger was not able to speak on his behalf. (via DeadlineIger rejected the suggestion that any type of merger or acquisition major is in the cards, and called any claims that this effect was being pursued. “pure speculation.”

Iger stated that Bob Chapek had placed a hiring freeze shortly before Iger’s departure. For now, at least. Chapek suggested that there were layoffs in the works, however it is not known if those are on the horizon. Technically, Iger received the CEO job on Sunday evening. However, Iger said that today was his day. “first day,” He also posted a tweet showing the Walt Disney Studios building in holiday spirit to celebrate his return.

We are filled with gratitude, excitement and joy to be back @WaltDisneyCo pic.twitter.com/HJYs0FAOVRNovember 28, 2022

Iger didn’t address the question of the continuing battle with Florida during the town hall. Iger said that “inclusion, acceptance, and tolerance” These were the core of Disney stories, but they didn’t enter into politics.

Florida still plans to disband the Reedy Creek Improvement District next year. It was established after Bob Chapek (CEO) publicly protested against the state law known colloquially by the acronym “State Bill”. “Don’t Say Gay.” The moving of Walt Disney Imagineering, which had been significantly delayed following the political firestorm, is still, at this point, scheduled to happen, though Iger did reportedly say he’s looking into it when he was asked.

It is assumed that there will be significant shifts in direction at The Walt Disney Company. That’s the point of changing CEOs in the first place. It is not clear what, or when, it will occur.