French Fries: The Real Reason Why You Want It
By Tom O'Brien
French fries are high-in sodium, carbs and fats. Salt cravings are a sign that you have an electrolyte imbalance. This can happen due to dehydration, exercise, strict dieting, and other factors. Stress may cause you to crave salty foods. Holland and Barrett.

On the other hand, carb cravings are often associated with tiredness, fatigue, or highs and lows in blood sugar. This is why you may feel the need for pasta, fries, and bread after a long work day. Strict dieting plays a role, too. “Typically, when someone is on a strict eating plan or has declared certain foods ‘off-limits,’ they will want them that much more,”Elizabeth DeRobertis, dietitian, told Shape.

A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2011, suggests that fats such as fries can stimulate the brain’s production of endocannabinoids. Live Science. They have the exact same effects as marijuana. These chemicals can affect appetite and taste perception and increase hunger. So, the question is: What can we do? 

