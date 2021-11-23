Why Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram is causing concern about her marriage to Nick Jonas

Over the weekend, Priyanka’s Twitter and Instagram followers noticed a dramatic change by Chopra. She deleted the “Chopra Jonas”In her name, she left only her first name, Priyanka. Fans assumed she was referring to Nick Jonas as she is moving towards splitting.

Madhu Chopra was quick to dispel any rumors about Priyanka, telling News18 that fans should not believe the speculation. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumors,”She said. Fortunately, Priyanka herself dispelled all rumors by making a single comment about Jonas.

On Jonas’s most recent workout video was posted to InstagramPriyanka posted a Quick, but cheeky comments: “Damn! I just died in your arms…” Ha! It’s a great idea to give it to Priyanka, who is attempting to end all speculation by making a thirsty comment.