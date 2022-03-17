Fremantle Boosts Revenue By 25% – Global Briefs

Fremantle Boosts RTL Group’s Revenue by 25%

Hand of God outfit Fremantle increased its revenue by 25% last year to €1.9BN ($2.1BN) as owner RTL Group, the European media conglomerate, recorded a 10% turnover rise to €6.6BN ($7.3BN) and a profit boost of 35% to €1.1BN ($1.2BN). RTL this morning said it is making progress on Fremantle’s growth plan, following four acquisitions in the past year including, most recently, the purchase of 70% of respected Italian producer Lux Vide, along with 12 Nent Group production labels. Fremantle put 81 drama productions into production across the year and scored hits with the likes of Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-nominated Hand of GodNetflix. Due to the Coronavirus, returns dropped sharply in the previous year. The outfit, which has just struck a talent deal with Angelina Jolie, is targeting €3BN returns by 2025. Overall, RTL’s revenue was up 10.3% to €6.6BN, with adjusted EBITDA boosting impressively to €1.1BN ($1.2BN). Thomas Rabe, RTL CEO was a lauded. “successful year.” “We have also made significant progress in executing our strategy to establish national cross-media champions,”He concluded. Major consolidation moves in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia will create significant value for RTL Group’s shareholders and stronger positions to compete with the global tech and streaming platforms.”

Hyperborea Films Unveils ‘Merry Ex-Mas’Cast

EXCLUSIVEHyperborea Films in association with Shadow Vale Productions & LaSalle Productions have attached Vanessa Angel (Kingpin) Jason London (Confused and DazedKieren Hutchison and ).One Tree Hill() To Star In Merry Ex-MasJacob Cooney directs the holiday romantic comedy “The Holiday” Eric Lutes (also among the cast)Caroline in the City), Tom DeNucci (Damon’s Revenge) and Chelsea Vale (Burial Ground Massacre). Filming will be done in Rhode Island during 2022’s first quarter. Merry Ex-Mas tells the story of two unwitting ex-high school sweethearts who, while stranded at a random hotel bar during a snowstorm, discover their first love memories may be more than that after revisiting their past and present lives. Jacob Cooney, Molly Jacobs and Molly Jacobs created the photo. Producing the film are Chad Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba. David Gere, Chelsea Vale, and David Gere. VMI Releasing is the distribution arm for VMI Worldwide. VMI Worldwide handles international sales.

‘Humans’ Star Ukweli Roach To Lead BBC One’s ‘Wolf’

Humans BBC One’s Ukweli Rach will lead the crime drama WolfStarting at Sherlock Hartswood Films is the producer, and APC Studios is the distributor. Roach will portray DI Jack Caffery. a young man searchingFor himself. Jack is obsessed with the neighbor who he believes murdered his ten-year old brother in the nineties. He finds himself trying to right wrongs, but at what expense? Roach is joined Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Iwan Rheon (Game of ThronesSian Reynolds-Williams (Line of Duty), Juliet Stevenson ((Out Of Her Mind) Owen Teale (Line of Duty Suspicion’s Megan Gallagher adapts a Mo Hayder novel.

Universal International Studios Signs Buendía Estudios Deal

Universal International Studios has forged a partnership with Spanish producer Buendía Estudios to co-develop and co-produce Spanish language series for the global market. These two studios will collaborate on a bespoke slate for original programming and adapt NBCUniversal formats to Spanish. The first project, which will be translated into Spanish from the International Emmy-winning format, is part of the agreement. Safe Harbour, which was originally produced by UIS’ Matchbox Pictures and has been picked up on SBS, Hulu and the BBC. A psychological thriller that is bold and frightening. Safe HarbourA group of friends set sail on a yachting expedition and later help a boat that was damaged with asylum seekers. “Working with the best-in-class storytellers and talent at Buendía Estudios will enable us to deliver on our commitment to create more local language programming that promises to captivate and entertain audiences worldwide,”Beatrice Sprinborn was recently promoted to President of Universal International Studios.

Get Off the Fence ‘The Secrets To Civilisation’

Multiple deals have been struck by Distributor Off The Fence The Secrets to Civilization. ZDF ARTE. NRK Norway. ORF. VRT Belgium. RTV Slovenia. DR TV Denmark. Yleisradio Finland and Viasat World have bought the three-part series, which looks at the next-generation earth sciences that are changing our understanding of the ancient past and is produced by OTF Studios, Impossible Factual and CuriosityStream. Mip TV will announce the news in less than three weeks, while OTF will unveil a slate. TycoonsAnd Auschwitz in 33 Objects.