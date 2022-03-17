Universal International Studios, Buendia Estudios Strike Deal

Universal International Studios has struck a deal with one of the hottest players in Spanish-language programming, Buendía Estudios.

The deal will see the company, whose credits include hit dramas, acquire the rights to the business. “Cardo” “Veneno,”Universal International Studios, which is a division under Universal Studio Group, will develop and co-produce Spanish language series. Formed in 2020, Buendía Estudios is a joint venture between Atresmedia and Telefónica’s Movistar Plus, and incorporates the in-house player formerly known as Atresmedia Studios.

Ignacio Corrales, the CEO, is in charge of the company. Variety earlier this year that, in addition to producing for Spain Latin America, it’s looking to develop projects from the region that are global-facing, in the vein of international Spanish-language triumphs like “Money Heist” and “Velvet.”At the moment, there is a list of approximately 40 projects that span a variety of formats and genres.

Universal International Studios will partner with the studios to create original programming and adapt NBCUniversal formats for Spanish markets.

“This agreement with Universal International Studios is a fundamental step in Buendía Estudios’ strategy to create and produce premium Spanish-language content for global audiences,”Corrales. “A partnership that unites two complementary teams that have in common the passion and commitment to tell good stories.”

The Spanish-language version of the International Emmy-winning format will be the first project. “Safe Harbour,” which was originally produced by Universal International Studios’ production company Matchbox Pictures for Australian broadcaster SBS.

The psychological thriller centers on a group of friends that set sail on a yachting expedition and later help a boat in distress with asylum seekers. The show is a thought-provoking exploration of themes such as friendship and trust, justice, and the universal struggle faced by refugees all around the world.

Sonia Martínez, editorial director of Buendía Estudios, added: “In an increasingly globalized world in which real events cross borders, we have the chance of translating this reality into fiction that, without losing its universal interest, reaches the viewer with a unique and differential local flavor. We are very excited about this first project and the opportunity of bringing ‘Safe Harbour’ to new Spanish-speaking audiences.”

Beatrice Springborn is the president of Universal International Studios. Her role was made permanent this week. “As a studio, we pride ourselves on telling human and daring stories, which reflect the world we live in and celebrate local sensibility and nuance. Working with the best-in-class storytellers and talent at Buendía Estudios will enable us to deliver on our commitment to create more local language programming that promises to captivate and entertain audiences worldwide.”

Enrique Guillén, executive VP of commercial strategy and international development for NBCUniversal Formats, added: “Buendía Estudios is a leading supplier of premium Spanish-language content. We are thrilled to enter into this partnership and to start working together on a project with the immediacy and importance of Safe Harbour, tackling some profound human themes that bind us all together.”

This deal builds on Universal International Studios’ slate of local-language original programming and format adaptations, which includes “Supertitlán,”A Spanish-language version of NBC’s workplace comedy “Superstore.”The series is co-produced by sister studio Universal Television, which is a division in Universal Studio Group and Dopamine Mexico.