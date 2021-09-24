Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’: Complete 2021 schedule

Freeform is delivering spooktacular programming all October long! The network’s “31 Nights of Halloween” returns Oct. 1 with a number of haunting classics. Prepare to get your spook on every night through Oct. 31 with movies like Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family and Casper, plus the Freeform premieres of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jaws, Men in Black II and more.

Below is﻿ Freeform’s 2021 “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule. Mark your calendars and treat yourself to a fa-boo-lous night in this spooky season!

Friday, Oct. 1

2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Casper (1995)

(1995) 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Goonies

9:35 a.m. ET/PT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 p.m. ET/PT – Casper (1995)

(1995) 2:45 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)

(1991) 4:50 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values

6:55 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)

(Disney and Pixar) 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)

(Disney and Pixar) 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 3