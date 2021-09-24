Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’: Complete 2021 schedule

Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween': Complete 2021 schedule
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween': Complete 2021 schedule

Freeform is delivering spooktacular programming all October long! The network’s “31 Nights of Halloween” returns Oct. 1 with a number of haunting classics. Prepare to get your spook on every night through Oct. 31 with movies like Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family and Casper, plus the Freeform premieres of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Jaws, Men in Black II and more.

Below is﻿ Freeform’s 2021 “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule. Mark your calendars and treat yourself to a fa-boo-lous night in this spooky season!

Friday, Oct. 1

  • 2:30 p.m. ET/PT – Casper (1995)
  • 5:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:00 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
  • 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – The Goonies
  • 9:35 a.m. ET/PT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 12:15 p.m. ET/PT – Casper (1995)
  • 2:45 p.m. ET/PT – The Addams Family (1991)
  • 4:50 p.m. ET/PT – Addams Family Values
  • 6:55 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)
  • 9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)
  • 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • 7:00 a.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 8:40 a.m. ET/PT – Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 11:10 a.m. ET/PT – Matilda
  • 1:15 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • 2:55 p.m. ET/PT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:35 p.m. ET/PT – Hocus Pocus
  • 6:45 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent
  • 8:50 p.m. ET/PT – Maleficent: Mistress of EvilFreeform Premiere
  • 11:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Craft (1996)

Latest News

Previous articleRachael Ray’s NYC apartment ‘melted’ during flooding from Hurricane Ida one year after home burned down
Next articleJelani Day Confirmed Dead One Month After Being Reported Missing

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder