Jelani Day Confirmed Dead One Month After Being Reported Missing

The Day family is mourning the death of 25-year-old Jelani Day.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the LaSalle County Coroner confirmed that a body found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 belongs to the 25-year-old speech pathology student whose August disappearance was met with renewed interest in light of mainstream media’s coverage of the Gabby Petito case.

According to the press release, the coroner was able to match the remains to Jelani through dental records and DNA testing.

Undetermined is the cause of death.

According to NBC News, Jelani was last seen on the University of Illinois campus on Aug. 24. Bloomington Police Department reported that security cameras had recorded Jelani visiting a cannabis dispensary earlier in the morning.

Two days later, investigators found his white Chrysler in Peru (Illinois), about an hour north Bloomington. NBC News reported that Jelani left his clothes in the car.

Police later conducted an extensive search of the area, using dogs, drones and officers to comb for any lead to Jelani’s whereabouts.