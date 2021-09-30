FreeBritney Supporters Gather Outside of the Spears’ Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears was forced into a conservatorship in 2008. Spears asked the court for an end to the legal arrangement in order to regain control of her estate and life.





Outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse, signs made by Britney Spears fans.



Ted Soqui for Insider







Court hearings regarding Spears’ conservatorship resume on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. local time. Mathew Rosengart, her attorney, is trying to take over and replace Jamie Spears’s role as conservator for her estate.

The judge in charge of Spears’ case gave permission for her to select her own lawyer at a July court hearing. Mathew S. Rosagart is currently representing Spears. This lawyer has been advocating to remove Jamie Spears immediately from the legal arrangements.

In a surprising move earlier this month, Jamie filed a petition to end Britney’s conservatorship altogether. Rosengart said that this may be an attempt from Jamie to “avoid accountability and justice.”Rosengart also said that he and Britney welcomed the proposition to end the conservatorship, but that because the next hearing was scheduled to discuss Jamie’s removal that issue remained their priority.