For the First Time Halsey Shares Photo of Baby Ender

Halsey is sharing baby Ender’s face with the world for the first time! Wednesday, the “Without Me” singer, who turned 27 Wednesday, debuted the little one’s sweet face for the first time since they welcomed Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July. In the photos’ caption, which shows Ender clad in a brightly colored onesie and hat, Halsey called their firstborn “the best birthday gift there is” while celebrating with family.

Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender on July 14, with the singer writing on social media at the time, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” The “Nightmare” artist surprised fans in January when they announced they were pregnant with their first child, clarifying weeks later that the pregnancy was “100% planned.” They added, “But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Haley’s journey to becoming a mother hasn’t been easy, as they’ve been open about their experience with endometriosis, surgeries, and even a miscarriage. When changing their pronouns to she/they in March, Halsey explained that during pregnancy, they had a shift in their “perception of gender entirely,” despite expecting to have “powerful, binary feelings” about womanhood when initially considering getting pregnant.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” In February, Halsey posted a message on Instagram. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strongly, binary feelings about ‘womanhood,’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.” They continued that being so in tune with their body and its changes during that time made them “hyper-aware of [their] humanness and that’s all.”

Since giving birth, motherhood has been a gift, the Grammy-nominated artist told Zane Lowe last month, but dealing with the public perception of their life has been more difficult. While the “feel so full of gratitude” since birth, Halsey said their relationship status and age had become a talking point for people who don’t know them. “I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, and you know what I mean? Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married, and you’re this,'” Halsey said, adding they had to deal with “feelings of shame” because of the judgment.