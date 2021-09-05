Arsenal’s upcoming transfer window has been assessed and scheduled as follows: Taking a look at Mikel Arteta’s summer business

After moving on loan to Fiorentina, Torreira speaks out about Arsenal’s exit

Arsenal had a busy summer transfer window as more than £175million changed hands at the Emirates, with six incomings freshening up Arteta’s squad for a huge season ahead

The Gunners parted with more than £150million on six signings in the hope of refreshing Mikel Arteta’s squad for the new season, they’re first without European football for 26 years.

The Emirates has lost all three Premier League matches. However, it seems that the club is focused on the future. All six new additions are either 23-years old or younger.

Edu, the technical director has been busy in the summer doing deals and has faced criticism from pundits and fans alike.

With the north Londoners looking to cut their eye-watering wages budget, outgoings (or lack thereof) have also been noted.

Ben White – 7/10

Starting with Arsenal’s most expensive incoming, the Gunners shelled out £50million on the 23-year-old who they will hope can be a rock in their rearguard for years to come.

Having ended up in England’s final squad for Euro 2020, White had shown his pedigree in a single Premier League campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion under the progressive Graham Potter.

His debut at Brentford was a difficult one for him. It was a shocking 2-0 loss that highlighted what many fans had expected. A positive Covid-19 test also ended his August.

White also played in the back three during his Brighton days. He has a lot of work to do before his price tag is justified, but considering his age and current-day defender profile, he has the potential to do so.

Martin Odegaard – 8/10

Odegaard returned to Real Madrid after his last loan spell and his Arsenal career seemed to be over. He now wants to claim the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners also wanted him to come back to London. However, when Carlo Ancelotti chose not to start the Norwegian in Real’s La Liga openers, the 22-year old seemed to have made a U-turn.

Arteta’s sides were desperate for creativity in 20-21 just before Odegaard arrived on loan. In the summer, they were in the exact same position. It was therefore a no-brainer to bring Odegaard back.

His goals and assist numbers need to improve, but his playmaking skills will be a huge asset to Arsenal’s attack.

Aaron Ramsdale – 6/10

Bernd Leno might still be the Gunners’ number one, but the German goalkeeper seems set to leave the club for free next year. Edu has to find a replacement in the next 12 months.

The Arsenal chief was proactive, though, with the club eventually paying Sheffield United an initial £26million for the stopper, who they had made multiple bids for during the final weeks of the window.

Ramsdale was outstanding at West Bromwich Albion’s Carabao Cup debut. His credentials as a Premier League player have been proven with Bournemouth (and the Blades) but he will have to wait to get his chance between Emirates posts. It is difficult to rate this transfer.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 7/10

With Cedric Soares as the only recognised right-back remaining at the club after Hector Bellerin left in a loan move to Real Betis on deadline day, Tottenham Hotspur target Tomiyasu was snatched from Bologna in the final window’s hours for £17million.

The Gunners squad could benefit from the versatile and European experience of the Japan International – who is a centre-back by trade.

Tomiyasu is unlikely to make it to the starting XI regularly, but Ramsdale and Tomiyasu are set to wait their turn.

Albert Sambi Lokonga – 8/10

At 21 years old, it is no easy feat to be named captain of a club.

Lokonga, a central defender capable of filling a holding or box-to-box role, was immediately added to Arteta’s team for the new season. He was tasked with being the Emirates midfield engine but has struggled to make an impact.

For an initial £15million before potential add-ons, the young Belgian has the potential to be a star of the future, reportedly highly sought after around the continent following his breakout.

Nuno Tavares – 7/10

Ending the list of additions with Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, full-back Tavares was brought in from Benfica for £6.8million, again with add-ons involved in the deal.

The Portuguese defender was likely to be a back-up to Kieran Terney. He showed glimpses of his talent before moving to London in the hope of furthering his career.

Tavares’ arrival is a bargain for such a low price compared to other 21-year olds from giants like Benfica.

Joe Willock to Newcastle – 8/10

£25million for a player who was unlikely to be a first-XI regular? It’s not bad at all.

After his outstanding loan spell at Newcastle United in February and May, Willock decided to move on. In early August, he returned to the northeast.

Despite the fact that the midfielder is gifted with an eye for goal, and offers unrelenting energy, it’s hard to disagree with the club’s decision for such a large sum.

The ones who stayed: 5/10

Strangely, the player that was most strongly linked to an exit has ended up staying and signing a better deal at Emirates.

Granit Xhaka will be suspended for the three Premier League matches. Jose Mourinho wanted to bring the Switzerland skipper to Roma.

However, a transfer was not possible and the Gunner, aged 28, remains.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was a rabid protester against not being allowed out, which could have caused friction within the camp. Willian however had his contract mutually terminated in an effort to end a terrible transfer.

Emile Smith Rowe was interested, but a new contract with number 10, kept the starlet in London.

Sead Kolasinac, surprisingly, stayed the same as Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny. Their time at Arteta helped Arteta to plan for what will be a major campaign.