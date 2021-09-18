Fortnite Season 8 could add EPIC new way for players to travel around the island

FORTNITE Season 8 has brought havoc to the island in the wake of the Mothership’s crash.

A brand new feature will allow players to ride local wildlife.

It looks like the Ridable Wildlife Animal(s), which Epic tested back in June, is now available for the game’s next season. This update they added 2 inputs (hotkeys):

– Dismount

– Riding Ability And a new Legendary Item:

– Saddler pic.twitter.com/W6Ij4zI1AE — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 16, 2021

While not official by any means, Epic has reportedly added riding options to the menu in the PC version of Fortnite.

Hotkeys for ‘riding ability,’ and dismount’ can be found now under keyboard controls.

Fortnite leaker Hypex shared the discovery on Twitter, adding in a screenshot from June when the potential feature first surfaced.

“Looks like we will get a rideable wildlife animal this or next season(s),” They stated this during the summer.

“A new class was added this update related to riding animals and its (sic) still in very early development!”

Chapter 2 Season 6 was the first season that wildlife was introduced.

Fortnite Season 8 saw the return of dinos, which disappeared in Season 7, hinting at the possibility that players will be able to ride on existing wildlife such as boars.

“Looks like the Ridable Wildlife Animal(s) that Epic were testing back in June is finally coming to the game this or next season,” This week Hypex tweeted.

Hypex also claims that a new Legendary item, called Saddler, has been spotted. This adds more weight to the rumour.

Epic has not yet announced the feature, but the options are available in the menu. It may not be coming to the game.

Fortnite players should be on the lookout for this new feature.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer

It’s the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta this weekend so take a break from Fortnite to get hands-on with the upcoming title.

Check out this workaround if you play on Xbox Series X.

Battlefield 2042 beta dates were also leaked. They are expected to be released in the first week of next month.

