‘Ballooning’ Hillary Clinton Reveals Health Concerns after Her Weight Increased!!

Do Hillary Clinton’s loved one’s fear for her health? One tabloid claims Clinton’s recent weight gain is drawing concern. Here’s what we know.

‘Hefty’ Hillary Clinton In The ‘Danger Zone’?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports Hillary Clinton is headed for a “tragic medical crisis.” The outlet asserts that Clinton gained 40 pounds in the past few months, sparking fears for her health. A dietician who hasn’t treated Clinton tells the tabloid, “People who have put on this kind of weight — especially in the abdominal area — put their lives in peril.”

The diet expert goes on, saying, “Hillary’s in the crosshairs of multiple potentially fatal illnesses, including strokes, diabetes, heart issues, and COVID-19.” The outlet then notes that the former secretary of state has a history of nasty falls. Clinton was injured in an accident on a flight of stairs in 2008. She also fell again in 2008. Doctors discovered a blood vessel in her brain in 2012.

“The additional weight puts her at even greater risk of another fall, which could bring catastrophic results!” According to the dietician, this is a warning sign. Another source claims that it is her stress-eating due to her marriage with Bill. “Hillary’s coping with a failed marriage by overindulging!” the tipster dishes, “Her friends fear she’s putting her own life at risk!”

Hillary Clinton ‘Binge Eating And Drinking’?

After looking into the claims, we found that no alarms are being sounded about Hillary Clinton’s health, and her marriage isn’t falling. Despite her devastating loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary hasn’t disappeared and certainly isn’t retired. All her weight criticisms are meaningless and arbitrary.

Hillary even appeared on CBS This Morning recently to recount her experiences during 9/11, and she looked just fine. There’s no evidence that she is suffering from any ailments, making it painfully obvious that the tabloid was simply trying to insult her.

Furthermore, we’ve debunked plenty of stories alleging the Clintons’ marriage was in crisis. Just a few months ago, the Globe reported that Hillary was “finally dumping” Bill, leading to a $250 million divorce battle.

The tabloid also reported that both Bill and Hillary were in a serious health crisis. According to the magazine, Hillary struggled to walk last year because of her weight. Then the outlet claimed Bill’s health was suffering because he weighed too little. We wouldn’t trust anything this tabloid has to say about the Clintons.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Weight

The Globe has a horrible reputation when it comes to body-shaming celebrities. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Kelly Clarkson’s friends were urging her to go to a fat farm. Then the magazine alleged “roly-poly” Russell Crowe was trying to lose 100 pounds. The outlet reported “supersized” Elton John’s health was failing because of his weight. The magazine also reported that Brendan Fraser’s weight gain had caused friends to be concerned. Obviously, the Globe has no legitimate medical expertise and shouldn’t comment on celebrities’ weight.