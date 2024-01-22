Fortnite Recruitment Ban: How the British Army’s Enlistment Strategy Backfired

Can violent video games lead to real-world violence? The surprising truth

Violent video games have long been accused of encouraging aggressive behavior in real life. But recent studies have shown that this may not be the case at all. In fact, it has been found that playing violent video games actually decreases real-world violence.

The surprising results of recent studies

A common misconception is that in-game violence can lead to real-life violence. However, studies have disproven this belief, showing that people who play violent video games are actually able to channel their aggression into the game rather than expressing it in the real world.

Fortnite: The popular game loved by kids

Fortnite, a widely popular video game, is a great example of this. Despite involving a certain level of violence, its cartoony art style makes it appealing to children and young people. In the main mode of the game, players control colorful characters and engage in battles against 99 other players to determine the last one standing. The use of weapons like guns, knives, and rocket launchers is part of the game, but the highly animated and unrealistic nature of these battles sets Fortnite apart from other violent video games.

The British Army’s surprising tactics with Fortnite

Despite this, The British Army recently tried to appeal to Fortnite players by enlisting popular streamers and promoting their new map. However, this move raised eyebrows, especially considering the nature of the game and its target audience. The promotional livestream with popular streamers Yung Filly and Elz The Witch was meant to endorse the army-style island, but it received backlash due to the game’s young player base.

Controversy arises

When it was revealed that the custom map advertising military enrollment did not comply with Epic Content Guidelines, the public was quick to criticize the British Army’s attempt to recruit young people through the game. As a result, the custom map was taken offline for moderation, and the posts related to the island and the livestream were removed. The streamers also removed their posts, leaving the future of the livestream uncertain.

By attempting to recruit through a game like Fortnite, the British Army stirred controversy, and the future of their related livestream remains in question. It serves as a reminder that the impact of video game marketing and advertising should always be carefully considered.

