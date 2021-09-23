Fort Meade, Maryland shooting LIVE

“MULTIPLE casualties” were reported after a gunman reportedly entered a US Army Building in Fort Meade Thursday morning, a spokesperson tells Central Recorder.

Officials with the Fort Meade division responded to the shooting at 2234 Huber Road in Fort Meade, Maryland, Thursday morning.

The number of “casualties” was not confirmed; however, the gunman has reportedly been detained.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

The Fort Meade Police Services Division said the situation has been “contained”.

The police division added the shooting is still being investigated as an “active event.”

