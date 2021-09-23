Netizens Show Support For Bulldog That Felt Shy During First Day Of Puppy Club

We can all relate to getting some jitters on our first day of school, and these nerves seemed to be all too much for one poor pup. Fella, the bulldog, had just joined a puppy club. He was clearly going through the motions as he met his new classmates.

TikToker user @fellathebulldog posted footage of Fella’s shy and reserved response, as he remained firmly in his place next to his owner and not wanting to move. The other dogs were mingling on the opposite side of the room.

Throughout the clip, Fella displayed his inner introvert, he didn’t flinch an inch and stayed in the corner on the club, as the on-screen caption read: “Send help.” Since posting the video, Fella’s anti-social reaction has received 1.8m views, with 172,000 likes and hundreds of comments finding Fella’s response sweet.

One person wrote with laughing emojis: “Ah he was looking at the clock. I feel your pain! My girl was obviously way too cool to be told what to do! She owns me I’m afraid,” another person said. Someone else added: “This was me at playgroup – I can fully relate fella.”

“It’s okay buddy I know the feeling also my puppy is the same haha,” a fourth person commented. Although Fella initially seemed hesitant at first, viewers were happy to hear that he had made friends and was now playing with other people.

Many people shared their thoughts again in the comments, and many were happy to see Fella making friends. One person wrote: “Honestly watch the first vid I thought I was going to lose sleep thinking he hadn’t made any friends.”

“I knew it,” another person said. Someone else added: “Awww yay.” Great to see Fella with his friends.