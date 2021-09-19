Sage graph reveals how Covid hospitalisations could soar ‘off the scale’ if new variant emerges

COVID hospital admissions could go off-scale if a new variant emerges.

Some of the country’s most respected scientists estimate that admissions could rise to 2,000 per daily if they continue at their current pace. This is half the level at which we were at the January peak.

2 Hospitalisations under an R rate of 2 would soar higher than 8,000 a day. Scientists said a scanerio like this may be more likely with a new variant of concern or waning immunity

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M-O) said either way, the UK is “currently experiencing high prevalence and likely entering a period of growth”.

A statement released on Tuesday but dated September 8 said there is still “the potential for another large wave of hospitalisations” as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Although it is not clear how the outbreak will unfold, SPI-M-O points out that there are several factors that can give the virus an advantage, including reopening schools and offices, colder temperatures, and waning immunity.

It said today: “It is highly likely that a significant decrease in homeworking in the next few months would result in a rapid increase in hospital admissions.”

Up until now, working from home has “played an important role in preventing” a growing outbreak, the group said.

According to the document, a peak in infections could occur between October and December rather than August to October as previously thought.

An earlier model had predicted a fourth wave peak in late summer.

Scientists say that the return to normal behavior has been slow and suggest that it will soon pick up again.

SPI-M-O compiled the estimates of different modelling groups and made projections based upon the current trends for the next six-weeks.

It looked at what would happen if R rate increased to 1.1 or 1.5, or even 2. It currently ranges between 0.9 and 1.1.

The “likely trajectory” of an R of 1.1 shows “a large number of Covid-19 hospital admissions (up to around 2,000 a day) in England”.

“If combined with other winter pressures or seasonal effects; this could lead to a difficult few months for the health and care sector,” The paper stated.

A R of 1.5 would result in hospital admissions that are much higher than 8,000 daily, which is not visible on the graph.

The paper said this scenario was deemed to be “extreme”, and although “possible”, it was “highly unlikely”.

“A scenario of this scale might be more likely were waning immunity to play a greater role or if a new variant of concern were to emerge.”

The virus is constantly evolving and the real threat is a version that can dodge immunity created by the vaccines in use.

Five variants of concern have emerged in the UK during the pandemic.

Two of them – Alpha (Kent), and Delta (India), have had a significant impact on the course and outcome of the pandemic. They were more easily spread and prevented vaccine evasion.

Many other coronavirus variations have not been significant.

A separate paper documenting the Sage meeting on September 9 said the epidemic is “entering a period of uncertainty”.

It added: “Key uncertainties include the potential impact of any waning of immunity and any significant changes in contact patterns associated with increased attendance at workplaces and reopening of education settings.”

Sage stressed that “early, ‘low-cost’ interventions may reduce need for more disruptive measures” and avoid an “unacceptable” level of hospital admissions.

The group added: “Late action is likely to require harder measures.”

It comes as Boris Johnson lays out his plan to tackle Covid over winter – by learning to live with it.

The plan’s core is a booster campaign that will reach everyone over 50 and those most at risk. This campaign provides optimal protection against severe diseases.

Measures such as mandatory mask-wearing, home working and vaccine passports are being kept in reserve under “Plan B”.

Speaking in the Commons earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the tools in Plan B are “only if they are needed and supported by the data to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS”.

However, it is not clear at what point hospital admissions, occupancy or deaths are acceptable.

Mr Javid described a perfect storm and said that autumn and winter are favourable seasons for Covid-19, and other seasonal viruses.

“Children have gone back to school, and more people are going to work.

“The changing weather means that there will be more people perhaps spending time indoors, and there’s likely to be a lot of non-Covid demand on the NHS including flu or norovirus.”

Deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van Tam today warned this winter could be “bumpy”.

And the Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said: “Winter is coming, and people should still take this seriously.”

