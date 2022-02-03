For Biden and Adams, a Meeting of Like Minds on Gun Crime

Last summer, Eric Adams declared himself the “face” of the Democratic Party, pre-emptively seizing the national spotlight months before he took office as mayor of New York City. That spotlight will fall directly on Mr. Adams on Thursday, as he hosts President Biden for a summit on public safety.

For Mr. Adams, the moment marks a high-profile opportunity to press for federal assistance in combating gun violence, following a spike in shootings — including the recent killing of two on-duty police officers — that has alarmed many New Yorkers.

But for President Biden and other national Democrats, the trip has more sweeping political implications. It comes as Mr. Biden faces pressure to deliver on police reforms, while simultaneously confronting Republican efforts to caricature his party as weak on handling crime — all during a midterm election environment that already appears brutally challenging for Democrats.

Hours before the president’s visit, the Biden administration on Thursday morning directed every U.S. attorney’s office in the country to increase resources to bolster efforts to combat violent crime at the local level, singling out New York City’s gun violence partnership as one example of effective collaboration. The Justice Department also launched a new program to train prosecutors pursuing charges against so-called ghost guns, firearms that are easily assembled from kits but are not regulated by federal gun laws.