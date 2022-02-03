‘Dune’ Leads All Films With 11

“Dune” led all films in nominations for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, which were announced on Thursday by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic received 11 nominations, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” receiving eight, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” landing six and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” receiving five each.

In the Best Film category, “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast” and “Licorice Pizza” will compete with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.”

As usual for BAFTA since rule changes last year designed to make the nominations more diverse and give smaller films a chance, the director and acting categories were long on indie films and diverged wildly from the favorites expected to receive Oscar nominations on Feb. 8.

In Best Director, for instance, Villeneuve was not nominated despite his film leading in nominations, and neither was Branagh or Spielberg. Nominations went to Campion, Anderson, Aleem Khan for “After Love,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car,” Audrey Diwan for “Happening” and Julia Ducournau for “Titane.”

In the Leading Actress category, Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) was nominated alongside Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Emilia Jones (“CODA”), Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”), while contenders who were not nominated included Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cuz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

In Leading Actor, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Bradley Cooper and Javier Bardem were bypassed in favor of a lineup of Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava,” Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point” and Will Smith for “King Richard.”

In the supporting categories, nominees included Ann Dowd from “Mass,” Mike Faist from “West Side Story” and Jesse Norman from “C’mon C’mon,” but not Kirsten Dunst from “The Power of the Dog” (even though three of her co-stars – Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons — were nominated).

Last year’s voting changes added juries to the longlist and nomination rounds, chose the directing nominees from a list composed of an equal number of men and women and produced a slate of nominees long on indie films and acting nominees of color.

This year’s nominations were made similarly, using a combination of methods. Juries chose all the nominees in the directing, acting and short-film categories and some of the nominees in the Outstanding British Film and documentary categories; opt-in voters made all the nominations for animated features and films not in English and some of the noms for Outstanding British Film; individual BAFTA chapters voted in the below-the-line categories; and the entire membership cast ballots only in the Best Film category.

To ensure that each eligible film was seen by a significant number of voters, every BAFTA member was given a list of 15 films that they were required to see. “The goal was to level the playing field and ensure that more films were seen and considered, and we think we did that,” BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry told on Thursday morning. “We’re very proud of the list, of the mixture of films from high budget to low budget, and of the mix of American, British and international films.”

Last year, the overhaul of the BAFTA voting produced a slate of nominees in which 60% of the BAFTA nominees in the 19 categories that correspond with the Academy Awards went on to receive Oscar nominations. But the results were sharply divided: In the categories where juries were involved, less than 50% of the BAFTA nominees received Oscar nominations; in the categories where nominations were made by individual chapters (which correspond to the Academy’s branches), almost 80% matched the Oscars.

So while Thursday’s nominations are good news for Alana Haim, Tessa Thompson, Jessie Buckley, Ann Dowd and Mike Faist, it’s risky to read too much into the decisions made by BAFTA juries. And while final BAFTA voting is often a reliable predictor, with 18 of the 19 winners matching last year, the absence of Kidman, Colman, Garfield and Dunst could make it difficult to hit that kind of synchronicity this year.

The EE British Academy Film Awards are scheduled to take place on March 13 in London.

The nominations:

BEST FILM

BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

DUNE Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

ALI & AVA Clio Bernard, Tracy O’Riordan

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

CYRANO Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heely, Erica Schmidt

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae

HOUSE OF GUCCI Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

NO TIME TO DIE Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Pervis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PASSING Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

BOILING POINT James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

THE HARDER THEY FALL Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

PASSING Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

PARALLEL MOTHERS Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

DOCUMENTARY

BECOMING COUSTEAU Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

THE RESCUE Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

ANIMATED FILM

ENCANTO Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

LUCA Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

DIRECTOR

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

HAPPENING Audrey Diwan

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

TITANE Julia Ducournau

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEING THE RICARDOS Aaron Sorkin

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay

KING RICHARD Zach Baylin

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA Siân Heder

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

DUNE Denis Villeneuve

THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

LEADING ACTRESS

LADY GAGA House of Gucci

ALANA HAIM Licorice Pizza

EMILIA JONES CODA

RENATE REINSVE The Worst Person in the World

JOANNA SCANLAN After Love

TESSA THOMPSON Passing

LEADING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava

MAHERSHALA ALI Swan Song

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Don’t Look Up

STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point

WILL SMITH King Richard

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

CAITRÍONA BALFE Belfast

JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story

ANN DOWD Mass

AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard

RUTH NEGGA Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR

MIKE FAIST West Side Story

CIARAN HINDS Belfast

TROY KOTSUR CODA

WOODY NORMAN C’mon C’mon

JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog

ORIGINAL SCORE

BEING THE RICARDOS Daniel Pemberton

DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell

DUNE Hans Zimmer

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Alexandre Desplat

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood

CASTING

BOILING POINT Carolyn McLeod

DUNE Francine Maisler

THE HAND OF GOD Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

KING RICHARD Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WEST SIDE STORY Cindy Tolan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

DUNE Greig Fraser

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen

NO TIME TO DIE Linus Sandgren

THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel

EDITING

BELFAST Una Ni Dhonghaile

DUNE Joe Walker

LICORICE PIZZA Andy Jurgensen

NO TIME TO DIE Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

SUMMER OF SOUL Joshua L. Pearson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CYRANO Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNE Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

WEST SIDE STORY Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

COSTUME DESIGN

CRUELLA Jenny Beavan

CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini

DUNE Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Milena Canonero

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira

MAKE UP & HAIR

CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

CYRANO Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller

DUNE Love Larson, Donald Mowat

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

HOUSE OF GUCCI Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

SOUND

DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

NO TIME TO DIE James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A QUIET PLACE PART II Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

WEST SIDE STORY Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

DUNE Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

NO TIME TO DIE Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS Jordi Morera

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Layra Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BLACK COP Cherish Oteka

FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

THE PALACE Jo Prichard

STUFFED Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

ARIANA DEBOSE

HARRIS DICKINSON

LASHANA LYNCH

MILLICENT SIMMONDS

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE