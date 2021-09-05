Following the 2021 Super Bowl Parade, Tom Brady remembers having COVID-19.

Tom Brady After winning the 2021 Super Bowl,’s health took an unexpected turn.

In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned his seventh NFL championship—a groundbreaking victory—at the highly anticipated game. And what’s more? The legendary NFL player scored his first Super Bowl MVP title with the Florida-based team and his fifth total of all-time.

Tom’s season ended in February.

Tom however confirmed the news on Sunday, September 4. The Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for coronavirus later that month after the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl championship with a family-filled boat parade in the Hillsborough River.

“You guys beat COVID last year. It’s still around. You’ve had it?” Journalist Rick StroudTom was asked, and he replied simply, “Yeah.”

Although Tom gave a succinct response about contracting COVID-19, he didn’t disclose any additional details about his health during that time. It is also unknown if Tom’s family, including his wife, was affected by COVID-19. Gisele BündchenTheir son, Benjamin, 11, and girl Vivian8-year-old, as well as his son John, 14, and ex Bridget MoynahanAlso, he was positive for COVID-19.