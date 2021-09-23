Floyd Ray Roseberry, who are you?

ON August 19, 2021, the United States Capitol was placed on lockdown following a bomb threat.

After a man was found in a black pickup truck, parked near the Library of Congress, he claimed he had a bomb.

3 Floyd Ray Roseberry is the suspect in the August 2021 Capitol bombing threat Credit: AP

Who is Floyd Ray Roseberry?

The suspect was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry (49), hours after the lockdown was lifted.

In the clip Roseberry posted online, he said: “We got a few options here, Joe. You shoot me; two and a half blocks are going with me. And then you’re talking about a revolution.”

A native of Grover, North Carolina, Roseberry, communicated with police during the event as they were trying to figure out if the threat was reliable.

“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, stated that at the time.

“We’re trying to get as much information as we can to find a way to peacefully resolve this.”

After a five-hour standoff, Roseberry finally surrendered to police officers despite his threats.

Roseberry was also charged with using or trying to use an explosive device and threat of using a weapon mass destruction.

Roseberry – who will be held in jail – told a judge he had not taken “mind or blood pressure” medication for two days.

Roseberry’s court appearance was on Wednesday, September 22, where he appeared virtually from the DC jail.

Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court to the attempted use of a weapons of mass destruction.

He is expected to return to the court in October.

What were Floyd Ray Roseberry’s motivations for threatening to destroy the Capitol building?

Roseberry’s motives are not yet known but it is being suggested that they could be linked to the recent presidential elections.

Roseberry’s wife told Tom Lynch of NBC Washington that her husband was upset by the election results.

3 Roseberry was charged with the threat of use of a weapon of mass destruction and the use or attempted use of an explosive device Credit: Facebook

In a phone call, she later revealed that Roseberry’s first vote ever was for Trump.

Four days before the threat, Roseberry posted on Facebook: “It’s almost time…take an extra pair of civilians clothes for our heroes… who can carry arms in… BIDEN YOUR FIRED…NO ISN’T A OPTION…FLEE OUR LAND.”

What did Floyd Ray Roseberry have to say about the situation

While sitting in his truck outside the Capitol building, Roseberry started streaming on Facebook live, demanding to talk to President Joe Biden.

Roseberry said: “People think it’s a joke, but they cleared the block. They must get Joe Biden down there. I’m not hurting nobody Joe.

“I’m not pulling the trigger on this thing. I can’t – there’s no way for me to blow this up. You can only do it by shooting a bullet through the window.

“You don’t want to do it Joe. This land is my home. Joe, we have a lot of options. This two-and-a-half block is going with it, Joe. You’re talking about a revolution? The revolution is underway. It’s here. It’s today.”

“I have no fear. None,” he continued. “

“The passion I have for the land that I love is what makes my voice crack. Joe Biden needs to know that we are here.

“F***ing revolution starts today, Joe Biden and before you go crackin’ any pops on me you better get your military experts out and ask them what a seven-pound keg of gunpowder would do with two-and-a-half proud of [unintelligible] will do, mother f***er! You know what else? I’m not going to light it. I’m going to give Joe Biden the option to.”

3 The pickup truck Floyd Ray Roseberry was in Credit: AP