Florida Mom, 3-Year-Old Twins Find Death in Car. Police Investigate.

According to reports, authorities said that a mother and her three-year-old twins were found deceased in their car, which was parked outside an apartment complex in Florida.

According to Inside Edition Digital, Shaun Hill from Melbourne Police, the woman was identified by Andrea Langhorst (35) of St. Lucie County. She also had her biological children Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer.

According to the statement, the alarming discovery was made Sunday at 10:50 p.m. by the Melbourne Police Department responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the Manatee Cove Apartments complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Fl.

According to the statement, officers stated that they found all three bodies when they arrived.

It is not clear how long the mother and her kids were in the car. WFTV9 ABC News reported.

A 911 caller told the authorities that she did not live at the apartment complex but was calling on behalf of someone who told them that a car had been parked in the Manatee Cove parking lot by the trash can area. She said there was a bad stench coming from the vehicle, according to the audio recording obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

“The windows are all fogged. There is a really bad odor coming out of it, but you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged,”The female caller stated, in part.

“Do you know if there are any flies around the vehicle?”The operator asked the caller questions

The caller responded: “Somebody said there were vultures earlier today, but don’t know how accurate that is,”She spoke.

“Okay. I will get somebody there to check it out,”The operator stated.

Hill stated that Langhorst seemed to be transiently living out of her car on the east coast Florida.

Police said the investigation is active, and detectives are working with the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office to learn more about their deaths.

“We have no reason to believe there is an active or persistent danger to the community,”According to the statement, police claimed that.

Langhorst’s grieving father, Randy Langhorst, told WFTV that his daughter had spent the month of December at his home.

The news outlet reported that he claimed that she had friends throughout the Melbourne region and that she didn’t believe she was living in her car.

He described his daughter as a “free spirit and smart as a whip, who lived her life to the beat of her own drummer,” The New York Post reported.

He said they spoke often and that he had contacted the authorities when he didn’t hear from her. March 11 was the last time they had spoken, the news outlet said.

Detective requests that the public contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-66371 if they have any additional information.