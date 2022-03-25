Meghan Markle news – Prince Harry wins the fight to keep details of security row secret after his claim that he was ‘not safe in UK’

Dan Wootton attacks Meghan in royal tour row

Dan Wootton, GB News’s reporter, took a swipe at Meghan markle after Prince William and Kate Middleton were backlash against their royal tour.

Wootton stated that Meghan’s remarks about racism in her Oprah Winfrey interview have intensified the backlash.

Mr Wootton said: “Was all this difficulty intensified by the antics of Meghan Markle when she made unsubstantiated and anonymous allegations of racism within the Royal Family during her outlandish interview with Oprah prompting the infamous response from Buckingham Palace that recollections may vary?

“Meghan wasn’t forced out of the palace, she ran out in a hurry because she wanted to make the big bucks in Hollywood and become even more famous, she used the Royal Family, look at the trouble that Meghan has caused for the Royal Family.”

The GB News presenter also added: “But the reason I am so angry is that they are using this propaganda for Meghan Markle to add to their cause and try and paint a picture of a 95-year-old monarch as some sort of racist.

“And anyone who knows anything about the Queen knows that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“So I say, shame on Meghan Markle and shame on the propaganda in Jamaica who are using her lies to advance their political cause.

“I want the people of Jamaica to make that decision based on facts.

“And the Queen loves the people of Jamaica and the Queen is not a racist woman and this implication which Meghan made, that the Queen is, somehow, overseeing a racist Royal Family has done damage, that’s all I am saying.”