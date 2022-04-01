Florida Model of 21 Years Whose Legs were Amputated Following COVID-19 Complications.

A 21-year old model from Florida was all set to conquer the fashion industry when she contracted COVID-19. She had to have both her legs amputated. Claire Bridges had been fully vaccinated, boosted and was still infected.

“My symptoms were my legs. They just wouldn’t work, and I couldn’t really get out of bed,” Bridges said.

She was taken to Tampa General Hospital where her condition worsened.

Due to complications caused by the virus, Bridges’ blood flow was reduced to his legs. Doctors could not help but amputate.

“My heart stopped three times. And I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know I had coded, I just knew I collapsed,”Bridges, who was born in a congenital heart condition, said:

Although it was hard to believe she would lose her legs at any rate, Bridges managed to find humor in her situation.

“There’s only one way to look at it. I’m gonna lose my legs, so might as well get bionic ones,” Bridges said.

She posted about her two-month stay at the hospital via social media. Last week, she was able to travel home to celebrate her birthday. She was adorned with a tiara as she basked in the affection of her family and friends.

“I have my days, and it has been a hard adjustment for everybody, just because it’s so different and we never expected it, but we’re grateful,” Bridges said.

The family has established a GoFundMePage to assist with medical expenses