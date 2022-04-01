After Leaked Set Photos of Jonathan Majors’ Creed III, the Internet Feels Thirsty

Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is set to return in an upcoming movie this year, the heavyweight boxer has a new sparring partner in Jonathan Majors, who’s recently appeared in Lovecraft Country, Loki and The harder they fall, the more difficult.. Set photos of Majors showing the actor in form have been posted to the internet. Creed III’s latest lead.

Photos and video were released Wednesday of Jonathan Majors’ and Michael B. Jordan’s shooting. Creed IIIVenice Beach, California, is home to the iconic Venice Beach. “Muscle Beach.”You can see the footage on Daily Mail Majors looked absolutely stunning in his shirtless, as he performed bar pull-ups while Jordan was standing behind him. As One Twitter user Shared after seeing the photos:

Creed IIIWill be Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut after starring as Adonis Creed in the first two films, with Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. being the spinoff franchise’s previous helmers. Jordan had previously stated that he didn’t want to direct until he had completed his filmmaking experience. “solid opinion” “point of view” on a project, and since he’s been in two other CreedFilms, he feels like the world and its characters are his. Back to Another thirst tweet :

It looks just like Creed IIIGiven these reactions, it could be a challenge for the Sexiest Man Alive (2020), Even those who don’t like the show. CreedJonathan Majors has helped to make the movie a reality. As Another user added Alongside the photo:

Jonathan Majors is in Creed 3 so that’s now my most anticipated movie of the year.

That’s keeping it clean. There are many more possible reactions to the Creed IIISet photos. Majors’ name was trending because of the conversation about him after an entertainment writer. @shanellegenai All the photos were shared on Twitter by Majors. Majors is also on the horizon. His Marvel film debut will be in 2023 With his role in Kang the Conqueror Quantumania: Ant-Man & the WaspAs another fan, @ZamundaTwice The following was highlighted:

Jonathan Majors getting that swole for Creed 3 is hilarious cause it means Kang the Conqueror gon be swole as hell for no reason 😂😂 pray for Ant Man