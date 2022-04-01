After Leaked Set Photos of Jonathan Majors’ Creed III, the Internet Feels Thirsty

Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is set to return in an upcoming movie this year, the heavyweight boxer has a new sparring partner in Jonathan Majors, who’s recently appeared in Lovecraft Country, Loki and The harder they fall, the more difficult.. Set photos of Majors showing the actor in form have been posted to the internet. Creed III’s latest lead.
Photos and video were released Wednesday of Jonathan Majors’ and Michael B. Jordan’s shooting. Creed IIIVenice Beach, California, is home to the iconic Venice Beach. “Muscle Beach.”You can see the footage on Daily MailMajors looked absolutely stunning in his shirtless, as he performed bar pull-ups while Jordan was standing behind him. As One Twitter userShared after seeing the photos:
Creed IIIWill be Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut after starring as Adonis Creed in the first two films, with Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr. being the spinoff franchise’s previous helmers. Jordan had previously stated that he didn’t want to direct until he had completed his filmmaking experience. “solid opinion” “point of view” on a project, and since he’s been in two other CreedFilms, he feels like the world and its characters are his. Back to Another thirst tweet:
It looks just like Creed IIIGiven these reactions, it could be a challenge for the Sexiest Man Alive (2020), Even those who don’t like the show. CreedJonathan Majors has helped to make the movie a reality. As Another user addedAlongside the photo:
That’s keeping it clean. There are many more possible reactions to the Creed IIISet photos. Majors’ name was trending because of the conversation about him after an entertainment writer. @shanellegenaiAll the photos were shared on Twitter by Majors. Majors is also on the horizon. His Marvel film debut will be in 2023With his role in Kang the Conqueror Quantumania: Ant-Man & the WaspAs another fan, @ZamundaTwiceThe following was highlighted:
Jonathan Majors shared this information previously Creed IIIIs “different”It is more than its predecessors, because it is a The trilogy has a more intimate film version. The actor teased that it’s about “two men trying to work something out.” Creed IIITessa Thompson will star as well as Phylicia Rashed. Check out the First image of Creed in the ringWhile we wait for the film’s release in theaters on November 23rd, 2022.