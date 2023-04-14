Florida Man filming locations Netflix locations

Florida Man was filmed in Florida.

Some would say that the Florida Man is the king of all iconic and funny memes.

Well, Netflix has now placed the hypothetical crown atop the meme’s head in the form of a comedy-drama series called, of course, Florida Man, and it’s even executive produced by Jason Bateman.

The US TV series premiered on the platform on Thursday, April 13th, 2023, and stars Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine, an ex-cop who is tasked with searching for a mobster’s missing girlfriend in his home state of Florida.

It’s a journey, to say the least, but where exactly does the journey take us behind the scenes? There’s only one way to find out: Where was Florida Man filmed and is Florida one of the filming locations?

Florida Man was filmed in which locations?

Florida Man, although filmed in Florida – the state with the most southern part of US – was also shot in North Carolina.

North Hanover County in North Carolina was an ideal location to film a range of scenes.

Florida Man’s crew filmed extensively in the city of Wilmington, including at the shopping center of The Pointe at Barclay at 1450 Barclay Pointe Boulevard. The team built sets to minimize the travel distances. There were similar sets erected in Dark Horse Studios on 301 Harley Road.

The city’s familiar residents will be interested to know that places like UniFirst Uniform Services, 1821 Dawson Street; All Ways Graphics, 120 Racine Drive #3 and Stevens Ace Hardware, 6756 Market Street, were also used.

Restaurants like Quanto Basta: Italian Eatery & Wine Bar at 107 North 2nd Street and the Wilmington International Airport at 1740 Airport Boulevard were also sites for the Florida Man production.

Beyond that, treasured New Hanover County spots – Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach – were filming locations, as was the town of Carolina Beach.

Florida Man Filming Locations

Without filming in Florida, what would the series Florida Man look like?

You need not worry. Brickell City Centre in Downtown Miami and South Beach Bayside Marketplace in Miami’s South Beach can be seen on certain episodes.

The crew used their imagination to explore Florida and make the best of it.

‘Perfect for a bright and noirish crime story’

Donald Todd was recently a showrunner. Speaking Netflix The inspiration for the project

“[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines, but what’s the story behind the meme?” he asks.

He argues that “the brightest sun casts the darkest shadows, so people can hide in shadows. All of that creates an ethos that’s perfect for a bright and noirish crime story.”

Florida Man can be viewed exclusively on Netflix.

What are the episodes and parts of Florida Man available on Netflix?