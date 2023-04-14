Boys Planet announces the final 18 line-up before the Grand Finale

Fans can now see the top 18 Boys Planet contestants who will make their debut at the finale in just a few days. Let’s look at the top 18 finalists list of Boys Planet who will be in the finale lineup.

Boys Planet had over 90 participants 11 weeks before, and in its semi-finals the show showcased the top 28 performers who were close to debuting.

Boys Planet top 18 final participants’ rank revealed

Boys Planet revealed its 18 final lineups, which are ranked in order for the finale. This is one step towards debut. Before the finale, Mnet had revealed only one name who was confirmed to make it – Park Hanbin at number 11. Now, let’s take a look at the complete 18-finalist lineup of Boys Planet below.

  • Na Kamden
  • Lee Jeonghyeon
  • 16: Kum Junhyeon
  • Yoon Jongwoo
  • 14: Yoo Seung Eon
  • Jay
  • Park Gunwook
  • Park Hanbin
  • Lee Hoetaek
  • Seok Matthew
  • Ricky
  • 7: Kim Gyuvin
  • 6: Keita
  • 5: Han Yujin
  • 4: Kim Taerae
  • 3: Kim Jiwoong
  • 2: Zhang Hao
  • 1: Sung Hanbin

Boys Planet semi-final elimination

The final elimination has left some fans in tears. This is a list of all those who didn’t make it through to episode 11.

  • Wang Zihao
  • Cha Woongki
  • Hiroto
  • Ollie
  • Takuto
  • Zhang Shuaibo
  • Chen Kuanjui
  • Seowon
  • Lee Seunghwan
  • Haruto

Voting for the finale

Boys Planet Final voting is now open and ends on April 19, 9pm ET/6 pm PDT.

Mnet’s K-pop channel on YouTube will be streaming the Boys Planet Finale live, April 20, at 8:50pm KST/7.50am ET.

