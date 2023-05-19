Five Nights At Freddy’s books and graphic novels in complete order

HITC explains how to read the Five Nights At Freddy’s books and graphic novels in order.

Five Nights At Freddy’s has been an intriguing franchise ever since the first game was released in the summer of 2014. However, it’s truly remarkable to note just how far it’s come over the years.

The franchise has branched out into numerous other avenues, with merchandise and more. Indeed, it’s already gaining perhaps more exposure than ever before with the recent trailer release for the movie of the same name, which is heading to both cinema and Peacock.

Directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Blumhouse, the cast stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson, Matthew Lillard, and more, with a range of frightening animatronic foes familiar from the games presented in the ominous teaser.

Before it arrives, on the other hand, why not read the Five Nights At Freddy’s books in order?

Five Nights At Freddy’s books and graphic novels in order

The Five Nights At Freddy’s books and graphic novels are ultimately separated into different series and you can check them out in order below:

Original Five Nights At Freddy’s trilogy

There is also a graphic novel of this original trilogy made up of three books of the same name.

Fazbear Frights (11 books)

Fazbear Frights Graphic Novel Collection

Tales From The Pizzaplex (five books)

There are also two forthcoming books in this collection.

Amazon has you covered

All of the above books and collections are available to purchase on Amazon. The original trilogy collection is currently available to buy for $37.98, while the graphic novel collection is selling from $29.97.

The entire Fazbear Frights collection is available new from $58.90 on the marketplace but can be purchased individually or in mini collections. Tales From The Pizzaplex are also available individually on the marketplace.

As you will have noticed, that’s a lot of books to tear through before seeing the film. However, it’s being released on Friday, October 27th 2023, so there’s still plenty of time.

Not only is the film being released theatrically, but it’s also being added to Peacock on the very same day.