First Look at the Images of ‘Gentleman Jack Season 2’

“Gentleman Jack,”Suranne Jones stars in the period drama Sally Wainwright. The first images of the upcoming season have been released.

The series is set in Yorkshire in 1834. Jones stars as Anne Lister, a Victorian woman who defies conventions and enters into a lesbian affair with Ann Walker (pictured above with Sophie Rundle).

Season 2: The women are now married and have the goal of becoming a local power couple.

Suranne Jones is Anne Lister ‘Gentleman Jack’Season 2

BBC

“Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous,”This is the logline.

Along with Jones and Rundle returning for season 2, Gemma Whelan will play Marian Lister, Lydia Leonard will portray Mariana Lawton and Gemma Jones will play Aunt Anne Lister. Timothy West will be playing Jeremy Lister.

Jodhi May and Katherine Kelly will also be present.

Joanna Scanlan joins the series as Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe, Lister’s former lover.

Joanna Scanlan, Tib in ‘Gentleman Jack’Season 2

BBC

“Gentleman Jack”This story is true. Anne Lister, an English landowner who was also a diarist, wrote in secret about her relationships with women in her diary. Although the marriage was not legally recognized, she married Walker in 1834 at a York church.

Eight episodes of the show will be added to this coproduction by Lookout Point Productions for BBC One, and HBO. They will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One. The show’s HBO release date has not yet been confirmed.