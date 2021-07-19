‘Feels Like Ishq’ Dropping On Netflix This Friday!!

Understanding love is more arduous than finding it and when it escorts with grief, loss and laughter, it’s where the real drama begins. So commemorating the theme of young adults finding and traversing the complicated path of love, ‘Feels Like Ishq’ is coming to Netflix on Friday. The trailer for the show was recently released and immediately struck a chord with the young audience with its stories of young love and heartache.

‘Feels Like Ishq’: Release Date

The Rom-Com drama ‘Feels like Ishq’ has been garnering huge appraisal for its trailer and now it’s all set to release on Netflix on July, 23,2021 at 12:30 PM GMT +5:30.

‘Feels Like Ishq’: Starcast

Feels like Ishq is creating frenzy all around with some talented actors being a part of its staircase. Especially Radhika Madan, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala have recently formed a huge fanbase with some amazing roles they played onscreen. Besides them, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav and Skand Thakur are also a part of the lead star cast.

Feels Like Ishq: What Is It About?

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology of six short films which depicts people from different walks of life falling in love and how they bring a difference in each other’s lives creating wonders.

It is directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar, and Devrath Sagar.

For More Updates, Stay Tuned