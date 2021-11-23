Fears for Ben Affleck after Alleged Weight Loss and Relationship Problems. Unverified Reports

Are you Ben Affleck‘s friends fearing for his well-being? Rumor has it, his reunion with Jennifer Lopez has been detrimental to the actor’Your mental health and sobriety. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

Ben Affleck Was Looking For Heartbreak?

In August, Star Reports claim Jennifer Lopez used her relationship with Ben Affleck as a way to increase her popularity. That’s not to say Affleck hasn’t been eating up the perks of his relationship with Lopez. “They’ve done a masterful job of projecting a fairytale to the world that they’re head over heels in love again, but it’s all kind of a game for them and a different story when the cameras are off,”An insider source was dished.

Another source said that Affleck was more emotionally involved in their relationship than Lopez. “Jen’s a genius at positioning herself a certain way, and she’s got the man of her dreams back where she wants him and the world eating out of her hand,”The tipster elaborated. And finally, the source mused that Lopez’s “Hollywood lifestyle” was a threat to Affleck’s sobriety. Read more about Affleck’s impending heartbreak here.

Ben Affleck Sparks Fears Of Relapse?

Then, In Touch Affleck was headed down the slippery slope to a relapse, according to witnesses. Affleck looked happy and content in recent months. However, witnesses noticed a change in his appearance during a recent trip. “He looked really thin and tired. Nothing like he did when they were at his movie premiere in Venice a couple of weeks before when they both looked so glamorous,”Onlookers spoke highly of the actor.

Source: “He certainly lights up for the cameras, but the guy in the tux smiling on the red carpet with no care in the world is not the real Ben.” And since it’s no secret Affleck has struggled with alcoholism for years, the insider speculated he wasn’t far from slipping off the wagon. An insider claimed that Affleck was “haunted by his demons. He seems to be leading a double life.” We investigated Affleck’s possible relapse here.

Ben Affleck Leading Double Life?

Then, Woman’s DaysThese fears were shared by others. According to a source, Affleck was being interviewed by the tabloid. “still gambles and is in contact with some old friends who could be considered shady,” adding, “Ben is much more fragile than he looks.”The magazine also stated that Lopez was concerned about Affleck’s health. “She watched him hit rock bottom with the rest of the world”A source was explained. “so some part of her must be worried it could happen again.” Read more about Affleck’s double life here.