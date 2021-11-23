Justin Timberlake Can’t Stop the Feeling of Trolls 3

Few animated franchises have been able to capture the attention of moviegoers over the past few years like Dreamworks Animation’s TrollsThe, which began in 2016, was inaugurated in 2016. The music-infused films have brought audiences big laughs, heartfelt character moments, and dancing to the beat. It has also spawned several TV spinoffs and brought in solid box office numbers. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that Universal has officially set a date for a third installment, meaning Justin Timberlake won’t be able to stop that feeling. And he’ll definitely be feeling it on the big screen this time around as well.

In 2020, the franchise’s Second installment Trolls World Tour , It was one of the first films to receive COVID in the age before it became popular. The simultaneous digital and theatrical release . While initially controversial, this move was ultimately a catalyst for major changes in the cinematic landscape. AMC, which was initially unhappy about the decision, reached a deal with Universal in order to reduce theatrical release windows. It also provided for the theatre corporation to receive a shorter theatrical release window. A share of PVOD Returns For films.

Trolls 3According to this agreement, ” will be released in theaters on November 17th, 2023. Deadline . It states that the film will stay in theaters for 17 consecutive days before being made available on PVOD. As of right now, it would seem that the movie doesn’t have too much competition in that release slot. But, it appears that it will be competing with Ryan Reynolds’ film currently untitled.

As you can see, plot details are still being kept under wraps. And per the trade, it’s unclear as to whether Walt Dohrn, who helmed World TourThe director will be back. However, one would assume that the franchise’s stars will return to reprise their roles for the animated flick. Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake Poppy and Branch respectively should be considered for the project. And considering that they’ve been joined by music Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige and Mary J. In the past, stars were known to support the main cast.

World TourIntroduced a variety of troll tribes to the franchise that were familiar with different types of music, expanding the franchise’s mythos. One would assume that the threequel will take a cue and expand the series’ musical repertoire even further. The soundtrack, in addition to the songs that are actually used in the movies, could be very welcome. Another single from the leading man .

Justin Timberlake achieved musical gold “Can’t Stop the Feeling”The original film was also released alongside it. The song was a big hit and won a lot of honors including a Grammy Award nomination and an Oscar nomination. Timberlake’s follow-up track to last year’s sequel, “The Other Side” (featuring SZA), didn’t hit quite the same chord. It received mostly positive reviews. You would expect that the pop star will do something different with the next movie.

In the coming months, we will have more information about the film. Fans can check out the official website to prepare. Harmony with TrollsNBC will premiere “The NBC Show” on Friday, November 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Hulu also offers streaming of the first two films.