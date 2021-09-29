Fashion Nova’s latest ‘butterfly leotard’ leaves shoppers stunned and saying they’d need their ‘cervix waxed’ to wear it

By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

SHOPPERS were aghast at a butterfly leotard from clothes website Fashion Nova as the barely there crotch left women wincing.

Fashion fans were stunned by the butterfly pattern leotard. It was so small that it covered only the breasts of women.

The Fashion Nova butterfly leotard caused quite a stir online

1

The Fashion Nova butterfly leotard caused quite a stir onlineCredit: Fashion Nova

The bodysuit comes with an eye-wateringly high-cut leg and off-the shoulder fluted sleeves.

The fashion brand uploaded a picture of the garment to Facebook with the caption: “Flex Like You’re The Flyest Of Them All⁠. Search: “Blooming Into Beauty Butterfly Set.”

The post has been shared over 60k times and has already received more than 140k comment.

One commenter said: “You need your cervix waxed to wear that!”

While another added: “It takes some hella origami skills to fold flaps in so neatly”

And a third said: “Shhhh …. The sound of every Vah-Jay seeing this just GASPED!Don’t worry precious kitty … I’m not gonna choke you out like this.”

One woman joked: “Wearing this to work on Monday.”

Fashion Nova’s optical illusion dress can make your waistline disappear

