Here’s What We Know About It so Far

Netflix renewed “Bridgerton” for a second season in January, a month after its record-breaking debut.

Season 2 will be about Anthony Bridgerton (played here by Jonathan Bailey).

A video and photos were released by the streaming platform in September, teasing the upcoming episodes.

Check out Insider for more stories.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first season of “Bridgerton.”



Netflix

has officially greenlit “Bridgerton” for a second season.

In January, the streaming giant announced the Shonda Rhimes-produced show’s renewal less than a month after season one premiered.

The release, which replicates Lady Whistledown’s society pages, begins: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: ‘Bridgerton’ shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”





“Bridgerton” will return for a second season.



Netflix







Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton child, will be at the center of the upcoming episodes, according to the announcement.

The production began in spring 2021. Although fans aren’t privy to the exact location Chris Van Dusen plans to take the series to, many cast members have given hints as to what to expect.

Keep reading to learn what we know about season two of “Bridgerton.”

Netflix announced ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 after the show’s first season received widespread acclaim



“Bridgerton” premiered on December 25, 2020.



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX







In the four weeks after the Regency drama premiered on Netflix, it reached 82 million households worldwide, beating out “The Witcher” as the platform’s biggest original series debut to date. The eight-episode season held widespread appeal, scoring a 90% and 83% among critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Even though Netflix has a tendency to prematurely cancel shows, it seemed like an obvious decision to renew “Bridgerton,” especially since critics were already calling Netflix’s massive $150 million deal with Rhimes, who produced the show, a “good investment” following its debut.

In January, Netflix announced that “Bridgerton” would officially return for a second season, shifting the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her eldest brother, Anthony.

“I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities,” This release is written by Whistledown.

ProductionWeekly previously reported that the show was scheduled to film season two in July before production was pushed as a result of coronavirus pandemic-induced delays. However, the “Bridgerton” cast and crew officially began shooting season two in late spring.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a season 2 release date. However, they released photos and a video teaser in September.

The “Bridgerton” universe is also expanding as a result of the show’s dynamite debut. The platform has renewed the show’s third and fourth seasons in addition to announcing a separate limited series focused on Queen Charlotte’s origin story.

‘Bridgerton,’ an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book series, is well-positioned to follow Anthony in season 2





Anthony and Kate will be the focus of the show’s second season.



Netflix







Fans of Julia Quinn’s bestselling novel “The Duke and I” probably noticed that Van Dusen stayed fairly true to the book’s storyline throughout season one. “The Duke and I” This is her first novel. It follows Daphne Basset and Simon Basset as they pretend that they are courting, but then fall in love.

The second novel in Quinn’s saga, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” focuses on Anthony, giving the impression that each on-screen season will follow suit by centering itself around a different Bridgerton child.

“It might be too early to talk about at this point. I do have a plan and a vision in my head to success,” Van Dusen told The Wrap in December. “I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who stars as Daphne on season one, hinted that she’s already looking forward to meddling in Anthony’s love life during a December interview with Town & Country.

“I love that [Daphne’s] story ends really nicely; it’s all tied up at the end. Now, I have a feeling that she’s going to have to get involved with Anthony’s love life, since it’s his turn next,” she told the outlet, adding, “I’m a hopeless romantic, so I’m all for the happily-ever-after ending.”





The Bridgerton family members on season two of the Regency romance.



Netflix







Van Dusen also dropped subtle hints that Anthony will front season two during the season one finale.

When Daphne asks Anthony what his plans are at the end of episode eight, he replies, “Nothing of note other than finding and promptly declaring my intentions to my new viscountess, of course.”

He continues: “I finally determined the difficulty — love itself. Removing it from all romantic relations shall make me all the better for it. No more distractions from responsibility or being waylaid from the sensible path.”

With this line as Anthony’s final remark, Van Dusen positions the viscount as the next Bridgerton child in search of a partner.

Shortly thereafter, eagle-eyed “Bridgerton” fans likely noticed a bee on the windowsill in the aftermath of Daphne’s birth scene.





In “Bridgerton,” little buzzing bees make several appearances, a nod to the siblings’ late father, Edmund Bridgerton.



Netflix







In “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” readers learn that Edmund Bridgerton, Anthony’s father, unexpectedly died of a bee sting, leaving his heir petrified of the insects. The book discusses the trauma that Anthony endured as a consequence of the accident.

Van Dusen could have used the bee as a way to transition from Daphne in season 1 to Anthony in season 2.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, confirmed that the “Bridgerton” team is using Quinn’s book as a launch pad for the show.

“With all the books and the relationships in the series, I think Julia Quinn has always been sort of saying the books are the starting point and the writers can have fun around it,” he said on a pre-show hosted by People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT ahead of the 2021 SAG Awards.

“Yes, [season 2 will follow] the book in the sense that it is Anthony Bridgerton’s love story,” He continued. “The main structure is the book, yes, but the writers are also having fun with it, like all the other departments are.”

Simone Ashley will play Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest

A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneasshley)

Simone Ashley will be the next leading lady on “Bridgerton.”

The 25-year-old British actress, best known for her role as Olivia Hanan on Netflix’s “Sex Education,” has been cast as Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest on season two of “Bridgerton,” Netflix recently shared.

“Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton,” The casting announcement was made via Twitter.

It continued, “Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

In Quinn’s “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” Ashley’s character is named Kate Sheffield. But on the show, Kate’s last name will be Sharma to reflect her family’s Indian descent, Deadline reported.

Other new cast members include Rupert Evans, Charithra Chandran, Rupert Young, Shelley Conn, and Calam Lynch

Season two will undoubtedly revisit the events surrounding Edmund’s death since the tragedy propelled Anthony into the role of viscount at such a young age. “Charmed” actor Rupert Evans will guest star on one episode as the late patriarch, per Deadline.

Charitha Chandran is slated to play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister that initially catches Anthony’s eye, on season two of “Bridgerton,” Deadline reported. The actress previously played Sabina Pleasance on the British spy show “Alex Rider.”

A post shared by Charithra Chandran (@charithra17)

Another new face “Bridgerton” fans can expect to see in the show’s sophomore season is Rupert Young.

The “Merlin” and “Doc Martin” actor will appear as a wealthy newcomer named Jack, a character that doesn’t appear in Quinn’s books, per TV Line.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg reported that actors Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch will also join the season two cast as Mary Sharma and Theo Sharpe, respectively.

Mary (played by Conn) is Edwina and Kate’s mother, according to Deadline. She is an earl’s daughter and returns to London society after her marriage with a tradesman caused public shame for her family.

Lynch portrays Theo as a figure outside of Regency London’s elite circles. He works as a printer’s assistant. Deadline says he is an intellectual who is fighting to equal rights.

Regé-Jean Page won’t appear in season 2





Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Hastings on “Bridgerton.”



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX







Regé-Jean Page, who starred as Simon on season one, won’t reprise his role on the show’s sophomore season.

Shondaland and Netflix announced the news via Whistledown.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” The letter continues.

It continues, “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Because the Duke of Hasting’s storyline wraps up at the end of season one (much like it does in Quinn’s “The Duke and I”), Page told Variety that he wasn’t surprised by the departure and only signed a one-season contract.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said that he remembered Shondaland producers telling his during early conversations. “It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he continued, adding, “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

After news broke that he wasn’t returning for season two, he tweeted that it was a “pleasure and a privilege” to be a part of the “Bridgerton” cast.

Cast members are eager to continue the series





Penelope Featherington on “Bridgerton.”



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX







With so many cliffhangers at the end of season one, “Bridgerton” cast members are already thinking about their characters’ roles in a second season.

Nicola Coughlan feels that Penelope’s story just begins.

“I’d love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed,” she said during a December interview with Radio Times. “I’d really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface.”

The Irish actress spends most of her time with Eloise Bridgerton and Colin Bridgerton. She also has time with Marina Thompson and her sisters Prudence, Philipa, and their sisters Prudence, Philipa. Coughlan noted that she would like to see more interaction with different cast members, such as Bailey or Golda Rosheuvel.

“I love her,” she said, adding, “I feel like we’ve established this big world so I’d love to explore more of it.”

Coughlan celebrated the renewal on Twitter by writing, “Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!”

Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte, has her eyes set on one thing: the royal’s quest to uncover Lady Whistledown in the second season.

“If Claudia Willen Chris Van Dusen comes to me and says, ‘Golda, what would you like to see in the second season if we have a second season?’ I would say, ‘The Queen and Eloise have to get together and form an alliance and find out who Whistledown is,'” Insider heard the actress tell.