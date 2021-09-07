Fans Take To Social Media After Idris Elba’s PDA With His Wife

Legendary actor Idris and Sabrina Elba, stepped out in style to attend a Hugo Boss Event. Their combined magic left their fans stunned. You can leave some feedback below. Actor Idris Elba has been a professional at looking good for many years. A few years ago, he was voted the sexiest male alive. Now, at 49, he seems to not have lost one iota of his good-looking genes.

While the actor easily steals the spotlight for his charms, sharing it with his spouse is something his fans find stunning, and after a lovely snap of him and his third wife, Sabrina Elba, there is more to chew than you can imagine.

The couple was the talk of the town when they hosted the 2021 GQ Man Of The Year Awards. While the sight of them was impressive enough, their stunning looks made them the talk of the city.

The awards were held in partnership with Hugo Boss, and Idris and his wife looked like the perfect boss image, and with their contagious smile, they looked like they were up for an award as a couple.

Sabrina shared a couple of loved-up pictures showing her and her husband of two years sharing a warm embrace while rocking their stunning Hugo Boss outfits. Fans could not hold back their excitement after seeing the lovebirds in their best. One fan sweetly complimented the couple in the comment section of the post, noting that they looked hot.

Another fan referred to the love between the couple, noting that it looked like they were going to be together forever. One fan asks, “what’s the Amazon link to finding a husband like yours, sis?”. Other fans reacted to the post by dropping love emojis while others clicked on the like button.

Sabrina and Idris were both able to get married at a beautiful Moroccan-themed wedding in 2019, and since then, the couple has been on a journey of learning, exploring, and loving each other.

In a post, the Somali-Canadian actress and her husband opened up on their romance and how the lockdown forced them to show their creative best and team up to become partners like other celebrity couples.