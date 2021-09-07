Michael K. Williams found dead in the apartment

Actor Michael K. Williams was found shot to death in his apartment. Best known for his breakout role in HBO’s The Wire Omar Little was 54 when he died. Multiple media outlets claim that his death was caused by a drug overdose.

Michael K. Williams Found Dead In Apartment

Law enforcement has revealed that Michael K. Williams, a 2021 Labor Day victim, was found dead in his apartment. After no communication from the actor for a few days, relatives became concerned. His nephew went to Brooklyn to check on him. According to reports, his nephew found his body at 2 p.m. today. He was declared dead twelve minutes later.

The Actor’s Cause Of Death Suspected To Be Overdose

Michael K. Williams’ nephew found the actor died in the dining room of his apartment. Multiple news outlets report that law enforcement confirmed the presence of heroin at the kitchen table.

“I found the body,” a man — presumed to be the nephew — cried while talking on the phone outside of the apartment.

Michael K. Williams is credited with several TV appearances

He is most well-known for his role in the breakout movie, The Wire. However, he also had numerous TV credits that were attached to his resume when he died. He also appeared in many HBO shows, including Boardwalk Empire: The Night OfAnd Lovecraft Country. He has also appeared in several movies, such as Assassin’s Creed And 12 Years as a slave.

His signature facial scar is one of the first things that fans associate with Michael K. Williams. According to TMZOn his 25th birthday, the actor got into an extremely serious bar fight. He almost died in a bar fight. A bar fight left him with a facial scar that would be his trademark.

Michael K. Williams, during interviews, revealed that his facial scar helped him launch his acting career. It was a result that he got roles in music videos, and in minor roles as thugs in TV series.

He had been nominated five times for Emmys. His song Elijah is his last.