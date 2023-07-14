Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jungkook’s Seven, which is the ‘biggest solo debut’ this year.

BTS Jungkook’s much-awaited solo debut Single is coming soon! BTS Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS has already created a lot of buzz for his teaser videos. Here we look at Jungkook’s Seven release time as fans dub the K-pop solo debut, ‘biggest’ of the year.

Prior to Jungkook‘s single Seven, the ‘golden vocalist’ of K-pop released a collaboration song with pop singer Charlie Puth, Left And Right in 2022 making a record that time as the biggest debut by an Asian soloist in Spotify Global’s history.

Release time of Jungkook’s Seven is coming soon

BTS Jungkook’s Seven will be released on July 14 at 1 pm KST/12 am ET on HYBE Labels YouTube. Let’s take a look at the global release time below.

Fans anticipating the ‘biggest’ debut of the year from “main pop boy”

From Euphoria to My Time, BTS Jungkook’s solo songs have made history over the years and now his ‘official’ debut is dubbed the ‘biggest’ of the year by fans.

Gushing on JK’s effect on the music industry, a fan commented on Twitter: “Jungkook knows how to make a debut!!! His solo stage debut of “Dreamers” in Qatar in front of billions of people and now Jungkook debuting “Seven” on the GMA Summer Concert Series where some of the biggest stars have performed!! Who knows where he’ll perform next!”

Another fan posted: “I keep repeating myself but imagine your debut single being produced and written by makers of some of the biggest hit songs, Jungkook can relate he really is in his main pop boy element!”

JK’s Seven MV will feature the top K-drama actress

Along with the song, the excitement for Jungkook’s new music video is reaching an all-time high as it will feature K-drama actress Han So Hee. The music video teaser reveals a glimpse of the mood of the video where Han So Hee and Jungkook are having a ‘couple’s fight.’

Follow HITCASIA for more Asian entertainment news. Facebook, TwitterThen, You can also Instagram.