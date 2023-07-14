Steve Martin will only have one more chance at an Emmy Award if he wins Murders In the Building.

Steve Martin has had a glittering career in film and TV but Only Murders in the Building is the beloved actor’s final shot at winning an Emmy for acting.

It’s July which means that it’s that time of year again when the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards are announced and as expected HBO looks set to win big with a slew of nominations for Succession and The Last of Us and while Hulu’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building has earned four nominations, there’s a notable snub for Steve Martin who misses out on an acting nomination.

Steve Martin fails to win Emmy for acting

The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on July 12 and while Only Murders in the Building picks up several nominations, Steve Martin doesn’t feature in the acting categories.

Only Murders has four nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Nathan Lane was also nominated for Best Guest Actor for a Comedy Series.

Even co-star Martin Short was named among the Best Actor in a Comedy Series nominees – rather than Steve Martin who is the show’s co-creator.

The 2023 Emmy Award Ceremony will be held on September 19, following the announcement of nominations.

He won his only Emmy for writing

Steve Martin is the only Emmy winner in his long and illustrious history.

Martin’s sole Emmy win came in 1969 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for his writing contributions to the CBS sketch show The Smother Brothers Comedy Hour.

Since then, Martin has gone on to earn nominations for the likes 30 Rock and performances at the Academy Awards – and of course for Only Murders in the Building – but has never won, resulting in a 54-year wait for an award.

His final film is Murder in the Building

Time may also be running out on Steve Martin’s chances of winning an Emmy Award for acting as he has been reported saying that Only Murders in the Building is likely to be his final acting role.

The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the actor, aged 77, in August of 2022. revealed Only Murder in the Building, his next job, is what he envisions.

“When this television show [Only Murder in the Building] is done, I’m not going to seek others,” Martin said. “I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

Later in the interview, Martin did counter this by saying he’s “really not interested in retiring,” but would “just work a little less. Maybe.”

Steve Martin’s unquestionable talent as an actor will be his last chance to win the statuette if he stays true to his words and Only Murders in the Building really is his final role.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3, is coming to Netflix on Hulu The US will be the first to see it on 8 August 2023. A day later, on 9 August 2023. Disney+ internationally.

TV Stories – MORE