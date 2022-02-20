Family Dollar Recalls Potentially Contaminated Products From Stores After Rodents Are Discovered at Plants

The FDA has announced that several FDA-regulated products from Family Dollar stores in six states may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The impacted products were purchased from January 1, 2021, through the present, according to the press release, and pertain to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

“FDA inspection found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated,” they state. “The FDA is working with the company to initiate a voluntary of the affected products.”

The agency said that their Family Dollar distribution facility investigation began in January of this year and concluded on February 11.

“Conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” they wrote.

In addition, over 1,100 dead rodents were recovered following fumigation.

And they note that after reviewing internal records, a history of infestation was revealed when they learned that over 2,300 rodents were found between March 29 and September 17, 2021.

The FDA gave a long list of items affected. It includes human foods, cosmetics, animal foods, medical devices, feminine hygiene products, over-the-counter medicine, and dental products.

They say anyone with impacted products should discard them, and customers should wash their hands after handling any affected products.

They add that anyone with health concerns after handling impacted products should immediately contact health care professionals.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D., said in a statement.

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”